Arts & Culture

Historic Fort Worth venue reopening as ‘Downtown Cowtown’ with Darryl Worley show

Country artist Darryl Worley is playing an acoustic show at Downtown Cowtown at The Isis, which has been renovated. The theatre originally opened in 1915 and is located on Main Street between downtown Fort Worth and the Stockyards.
Country artist Darryl Worley is playing an acoustic show at Downtown Cowtown at The Isis, which has been renovated. The theatre originally opened in 1915 and is located on Main Street between downtown Fort Worth and the Stockyards. Darryl Worley Absolute Publicity, Inc.

Country artist Darryl Worley is helping open Downtown Cowtown at the historic Isis Theatre with a show Oct. 1.

The Isis Theatre, at 2401 N. Main Street, first opened in 1915 but has been vacant since 1988. The venue has been renovated and renamed the Downtown Cowtown at The Isis. Tickets are available through outhousetickets.com.

Gary Kyle and The Kin are opening for Worley, who is playing an acoustic show. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

The renovation preserves the original theatre’s “rich history,” according to a release.

The theatre is also showing classic films on its big screen. It’s currently showing Marlon Brando’s “One-Eyed Jacks” from 1961 and John Wayne’s “McLintock!” from 1963.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service