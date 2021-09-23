Historic Fort Worth venue reopening as ‘Downtown Cowtown’ with Darryl Worley show

Country artist Darryl Worley is playing an acoustic show at Downtown Cowtown at The Isis, which has been renovated. The theatre originally opened in 1915 and is located on Main Street between downtown Fort Worth and the Stockyards. Absolute Publicity, Inc.

Country artist Darryl Worley is helping open Downtown Cowtown at the historic Isis Theatre with a show Oct. 1.

The Isis Theatre, at 2401 N. Main Street, first opened in 1915 but has been vacant since 1988. The venue has been renovated and renamed the Downtown Cowtown at The Isis. Tickets are available through outhousetickets.com.

Gary Kyle and The Kin are opening for Worley, who is playing an acoustic show. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

The renovation preserves the original theatre’s “rich history,” according to a release.

The theatre is also showing classic films on its big screen. It’s currently showing Marlon Brando’s “One-Eyed Jacks” from 1961 and John Wayne’s “McLintock!” from 1963.

