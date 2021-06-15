The Museum of Porcelain Art in Grapevine is getting some new works

Grapevine’s Museum of Porcelain Art will have some fresh pieces to show on June 23.

Carolyn Barlock, whose artwork according to her website is in private collections around the world including in the Vatican, is donating her Beauty and Grace work to the museum.

Other works have been put on display at museums internationally, as well, according to a news release from the museum.

The art, which consists of three pieces, is painted using a luster technique with her own Florentine gold finish technique, according to the release. The techniques give the vases a gold finish.

Beauty and Grace consists of three vases, with two standing a foot tall and the central piece at 18 inches. It is decorated with colored water lilies and swan accents.

Other works by Barlock will be available for purchase at the June 23 donation, according to the release. Those works will include jewelry and porcelain pieces. A third of the profits from the purchases will go to the International Porcelain Artists and Teachers.

The museum, a part of the International Porcelain Artists and Teachers, will accept the donation at an event 11 a.m. June 23. It is located at 204 E. Franklin St. in Grapevine.