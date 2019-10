The official trailer for the final installment of the Star Wars saga debuts during halftime of Monday Night Football on ESPN.

It should air between 8:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., give or take a few minutes.

“The Rise of Skywalker,” which is the ninth and final film in the Skywalker saga that started with “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977, opens nationwide Dec. 20.

Tickets went on sale today.

Here is everything you need to know about the opening night events for #TheRiseofSkywalker: https://t.co/HluWaPqf8c pic.twitter.com/VHK1b5o0t7 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019