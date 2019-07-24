The Sid Richardson Museum, known for its classic western art, has a new director

In Texas, a Western art hub showcases Remington’s ‘Eastern’ art Artist Frederic Remington's landscapes of New York are part of an exhibit at The Sid Richardson Museum in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Artist Frederic Remington's landscapes of New York are part of an exhibit at The Sid Richardson Museum in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth’s Sid Richardson Museum, known for its collection of art from Fredrick Remington and Charles Russell, has named Scott Winterrowd, a Fort Worth native, as its new director.

Winterrowd replaces Mary Burke, who will offically retire Aug. 31 after assisting in the leadership transfer. Burke has been director since January 2012.

Winterrowd comes to the museum with work experience from the Amon Carter Museum, the Dallas Museum of Art, the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles and, most recenlty, the Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, according to a press release from the Sid Richardson Museum.

As an artist, Winterrowd likes to work with watercolor and print media, focusing on landscapes and travel imagery of Southwest Texas.

He is also an educator, according to the release, leading training sessions on gallery teaching and developing his own interdisciplinary curriculum. Winterrowd was awarded in 2014 the Art Museum Educator of the Year for the Western Division of the National Art Education Association.