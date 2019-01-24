Are you a working musician? Here’s a chance to get half off your rent

The Union at River East is looking for a musician to live and work in one of its studio apartments in exchange for half off the rent.
The Union at River East has partnered with Hear Fort Worth for a musician in residence program. Interested applicants are encouraged to submit applications and demo tracks to the Union’s website. Members of Hear Fort Worth will narrow the pool of applicants, then community members at the Union will decide who will be the musician in residence.
There are a few requirements for applicants. First, they must be able to afford the rent. The Union will be offering one of their studio apartments at half the usual rent (about $2,250 per month), but the musician must prove that he or she can still be able to pay the reduced rent.
They also have to have some kind of online presence. Pretlow Riddick, the president of the Union developer Criterion, said this doesn’t necessarily mean they have to have a million followers on Twitter or Instagram, but they do want someone who has a following.
“We’re just looking for someone who’s active and exciting,” he said. “Someone who has a good following.”
Lastly, they have to be regularly performing at least eight public appearances a month, with at least 20 percent of those gigs played outside Fort Worth. Riddick said this requirement shows that the musician is serious about his or her art.
“I think it shows somebody that’s actively pursuing it as a career,” he said. “They have aspirations to grow their business.”
River East is a growing art scene, and the idea for a musician in residence was born from a desire to see the art scene continue to thrive.
Brooks Kendall, the president of Hear Fort Worth and the president of Avalon Productions, said the program was a way to help inject some new blood and bring the neighborhood back to life.
And if you’re a potential candidate and you’re worried your genre of music is not something they might appreciate, don’t worry — they’re not looking at any particular style of music. They are, however, looking for someone who can perform on his or her own.
“If they can’t play by themselves for a couple hours, it won’t really work,” Kendall said.
The Union is accepting applications and will continue for a month, or until they manage to find the person they’re looking for.
“We’re excited to see what we get from the music community,” Riddick said. “We’re just putting it out there and excited to see what kind of attention they attract.”
