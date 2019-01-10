Do it for the ‘gram: Pop-up selfie store offers chance for the best pictures

Looking to up your selfie game? Look no further. A space opened this week that has eight creative backgrounds that are perfect for that elusive, well-lit selfie.
The catch? It’s only open for three weeks.
The pop-up store, Snap151, opened its doors on Monday in the West Bend shopping center, and it offers an interesting service: Inside are eight backgrounds for people to take pictures with to post where they like. There’s one that emulates a garden with giant flowers, one that looks like a collage of painted gems, and even one that makes it look like you’re sitting on a ski lift.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The co-owners are Audrey Miranda and Dawn Snodgrass, two DFW natives who noticed a distinct issue for content creators: finding original setups and backdrops to take photos in. As content creators themselves, they ran into this problem over and over again.
People could always go around the city and look for spots, but it just seemed easier to have it all in one place.
“So we thought this would be perfect to bring eight different vignettes into one space,” Miranda said. “Fort Worth has amazing public art, but we kind of thought … this would be nice to have it all in one spot.”
Miranda and Snodgrass said their busy time was in the evenings, but Wednesday afternoon was pretty active as well. There were six people in the space, taking pictures of each other with doughnut balloons hanging around their necks, or standing in front of a backdrop of ribbons.
Meghan Mueller and Jorge Benavides both found out about Snap151 on Instagram and immediately wanted to go.
“I thought this would be a fun place to take pictures and … start of the new year,” Mueller said.
The two friends think Snap151 is offering a service that not a lot of other places have, and it’s something the city needs.
“To us, we’re so worn out on Fort Worth, and I feel like there are just not a lot of great photo opps,” Mueller said. “This is something new and young and hip.”
For now, Snap151 is only open until Jan. 27.
“It’s temporary right now because we want to introduce people to the concept, especially in the Fort Worth market,” Miranda said.
After Jan. 27, the future of Snap151 is still up in the air.
If you want to visit Snap151 in search of the perfect selfie, visit their website and buy passes. If you follow them on Instagram, you can send a direct message and get a promo code.
Comments