Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15. Here’s how to celebrate in Fort Worth

Here’s a list of events in Fort Worth where you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 2021, which kicked off Sept. 15 and continues through Oct. 15.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden, Sept. 15-Nov. 7

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden/Botanical Research Institute of Texas, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., invites guests to ¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage from Sept. 15 through Nov. 7, according to the Botanic Garden’s website. Events will include artistic performances and exhibitions, dining and shopping, movie showings and Day of the Dead commemorations.

Guests will enjoy a presentation of Mexican culture through art, native plants and garden design throughout the Botanic Garden’s entire campus, according to a news release on the website.

“We believe that celebrations of traditions and cultural expressions create more enduring connections in our community, celebrating our diverse group of ethnicities,” Vice President of Operations Ennis Anderson said in the release.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $6 for children 6-15 and free for ages 5 and under.

Visit brit.org/brit-news/celebramos/ for more information on the eight-week celebration.

Fort Worth Stockyards, Sept. 18

“Mexico in Our Blood: A Celebration of the Culture Within Us” will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. According to the Visit Fort Worth website, free events will include a parade with dancing horses after the 11:30 a.m. cattle drive, live music from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the district, and a two-hour equestrian spectacular from 2 to 4 p.m. in Cowtown Coliseum featuring mariachis. Rancho Cortijo, Caballos Balidores, Escaramuza, Charros, Folklorio and more. Visitors are encouraged to wear traditional costumes.

“An Evening with Carlos Santos,” Sept. 16

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater, at 1440 N. Main St., will present “An Evening with Carlos Santos” from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16.

Santos is a Puerto Rican actor and comedian best known for playing Chris Morales in the Netflix original series “Gentefied.” A special screening will be followed by a one-on-one conversation with Santos. This is a free event, but an RSVP is required. Call (817) 624-8333 for more information.

Fort Worth Opera, Oct. 9

The Fort Worth Opera’s 75th anniversary season will start with a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month called “Entre Amigos” at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N. Main St.,

The concert will feature renowned opera singers Vanessa Becerra, Claudia Chapa and Luis Alejandro Orozco, according to opera’s website. They will be joined by award-winning tenor Rafael Moras, Columbian virtuoso pianist Eduardo Rojas, and San Antonio’s dazzling Mariachi ensemble Trio Chapultepec.

Entre Amigos will highlight an exciting mix of arias, art songs, boleros, zarzuela romanzas, and traditional rancheras by iconic Mexican composers and modern writers, the website says.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fwopera.org/entreamigos