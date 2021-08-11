Jason Isbell moves his Fort Worth concert to Billy Bob’s to enforce COVID protocols

Jason Isbell’s concert was moved from Panther Island Pavilion to Billy Bob’s. File photo

It’s been a hectic week for country artist Jason Isbell, who is currently on tour.

In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, on Monday the Grammy winner announced updated safety protocols for his concerts.

Isbell’s Houston concert on Tuesday was abruptly cancelled and now his Fort Worth show on Friday has been moved from Panther Island Pavilion to Billy Bob’s Texas.

Representatives for Isbell, Billy Bob’s, and Panther Island Pavilion did not immediately respond to requests for comments. But a statement on the promoter’s website explains that Isbell is requiring attendees to wear masks and either provide proof of vaccination—two weeks after final dose, no later than July 30—or a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the Friday concert.

Guests who refuse to comply can request refunds, and those who do are encouraged to show up early. There will also be a mobile COVID-19 testing unit onsite

“I’m all for freedom, but if you’re dead, you don’t have freedoms at all,” Isbell said in an interview with MSNBC. “It’s probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty. It’s life and then it’s liberty and then it’s the pursuit of happiness. Those are in order of priority.”

Isbell’s Friday night concert will replace a scheduled performance from Roger Creager and those ticket purchases will be refunded. Billy Bob’s will resume normal operations on Saturday night with a concert from Casey Donahew.

Tickets purchased for Isbell’s Panther Island Pavilion show will be honored at Billy Bob’s and more tickets went on sale Wednesday at noon.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit perform at Billy Bob’s Texas on Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale at axs.com.