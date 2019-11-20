What’s happening at Tarrant County’s theaters and museums

Events

Lone Star Christmas and ICE! Nov. 15-Jan. 5. Gaylord Texan Resort, Grapevine. ChristmasAtGaylordTexan.com

Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 18-25. Drop-off locations online. 817-595-2230, samaritanspurse.org/occ

Sundance Square Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 23, 6pm. Kids Who Care performance. sundancesquare.com

Parade of Lights Nov. 24, 6pm. Downtown Fort Worth. fortworthparadeoflights.org/

North Pole Express Nov. 29-Dec.23. Also, Snowland: Nov. 30-Jan. 5. Great Wolf Lodge, Grapevine. GVRR.com

“Feed the Birds” Family Fun Dec. 1, 1pm. Southlake Log House, Bicentennial Park. Free, but registration required. SouthlakeHistory.org

Holiday Bricktacular Dec. 7-24. Plus, Scuba diving Santa 11:30am Dec. 10, 14, 17, 21. SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium. visitsealife.com/grapevine

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jan. 17-Feb. 8. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com

Stage

The Lifespan of a Fact Nov. 7-Dec. 8. Stage West Theatre. stagewest.org

Hooray for Holidays Nov. 22-Dec. 15. Theatre Arlington. TheatreArlington.org

Jack Frost Nov. 22-Dec. 23. Casa Mañana. casamanana.org

Hamlet Nov. 23, 1pm. Amphibian Stage Productions. amphibianstage.com

If Scrooge Was A Brother Nov. 23-Dec. 22. Jubilee Theatre. jubileetheatre.org

Broadway Specials Series: Blue Man Group Nov. 26-27. Performing Arts Fort Worth. Bass Performance Hall. basshall.com

Holiday Punch Dec. 7, 7:30pm. Circle Theatre. circletheatre.com

Midsummer Night’s Dream Dec. 11., 2pm & Dec.14, 1pm. Amphibian Stage Productions. amphibianstage.com

Hamilton June 9-28. Performing Arts Fort Worth. Bass Performance Hall. basshall.com

Concerts

Mozart and Dvorak Nov. 22-24. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Bass Performance Hall. fwsymphony.org

Stoney Larue Nov. 23, 10:30pm. Billy Bobs Texas. billybobstexas.com

Unforgettable: Nat and Natalie Nov. 15-17. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Bass Performance Hall. fwsymphony.org

George Strait Nov. 22-23, 8pm. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com

Cliburn at the Kimbell: Camille Thomas, cello and Roman Rabinovich, piano Nov. 23, 2pm. Kimbell Art Museum Piano Pavilion. cliburn.org

Home for the Holidays Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Bass Performance Hall. fwsymphony.org

Jingle Ball Dec. 3, 7:30pm. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com

Holiday Sing-along Dec. 7, 2-3pm. Fort Worth Opera. Fort Worth Botanic Garden Auditorium. Free. fwopera.org

Pepe Aguilar Dec. 14. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com

Beethoven the Craftsman Jan. 25, 2pm. Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth. Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. chambermusicfw.org

Foreigner Feb. 5, 8pm. Will Rogers Auditorium, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Ticketmaster.

Michael Buble’ Apr. 4. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com

Ballet

A Holiday Special Dec. 13, 7pm. Ballet Concerto. Will Rogers Auditorium. balletconcerto.com

The Nutcracker Dec. 13-29. Bass Performance Hall. texasballettheater.org

Art museums

African American Museum 3536 Grand Ave., Dallas. 214-565-9026. aamdallas.org

Amon Carter Museum of American Art 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-738-1933. 10am-5pm Tue, Wed, Fri & Sat; 10am-8pm Thu; noon-5pm Sun. Free. Closed Thanksgiving day. Events “Art Mashup“ Nov. 24, 1-4pm. “Itty-Bitty Art: Playtime” Nov. 26, 2:30-3:30pm. Exhibit: Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950 through Dec. 29. cartermuseum.org

Arlington Museum of Art 201 W. Main St. 817-275-4600. 10am-5pm Tue-Sat, 1-5pm Sun. Exhibit Mumentous, Sep. 26-Nov. 24. arlingtonmuseum.org

Arts Fifth Avenue 1628 Fifth Ave., Fort Worth. 817-923-9500. artsfifthavenue.org

Art on the Boulevard 4319 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-737-6368. 11am-5pm Tue-Fri, noon-5pm Sat. artontheboulevard.com

Artspace 111 111 Hampton St., Fort Worth. 10am-5pm Tue-Fri. artspace111.com

Bath House Cultural Center 521 E. Lawther Drive, Dallas, on White Rock Lake. 972-281-1200. dallasculture.org

Crow Museum of Asian Art 2010 Flora St., Dallas. Free. 214-979-6430. crowcollection.com

Dallas Museum of Art 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas. 214-922-1200. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue-Wed & Fri-Sun; 11am-9pm Thu; closed Mon. Free general admission.9-2 dma.org

Fort Worth Contemporary Arts 2900 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, 817-257-2588. theartgalleries.tcu.edu

Irving Arts Center 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 300, Irving. 972-252-7558. irvingartscenter.com

Gallery 76102 1401 Jones St., Fort Worth. 817-272-0365. gallery76102.org

Kimbell Art Museum 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-332-8451. 10am-5pm Tue-Thu & Sat, noon-8pm Fri, noon-5pm Sun; closed Mon. Admission free for permanent collection. Special exhibits: Free for members, $18 adults, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 6-11, Free for under 6. Lecture: Curator and writer Jarrett Earnest, “Uninhabitable Art World: The Future’s Art and Criticism” Nov. 19, 7pm. Exhibit: Renoir: The Body, The Senses. Oct. 27-Jan. 26. 8-19 kimbellart.org

Level Gallery 2722 Logan St., Dallas. 626-731-5683. level-gallery.com

Latino Cultural Center 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas. 214-750-7435. dallasculture.org

Milan Gallery 505 Houston St., Fort Worth. 817-338-4278. 10am-7pm Mon-Thu, 10am-9pm Fri & Sat, noon-6pm Sun. milangallery.com

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth 3200 Darnell St. 817-738-9215. 10am-5pm Tue-Thu, Sat & Sun; 10am-8pm Fri. $16: General (age 18+), $12: Seniors (age 60+), active/retired military personnel & first responders with ID, $10: Students with ID, Free: Under 18 years old, Half-price tickets on Sun. and free admission on Fri.. Exhibit: Robyn 0’Neil: WE, THE MASSES. Through Feb. 9. themodern.org

Nasher Sculpture Center 2001 Flora St., Dallas. 214-242-5100. 11am-5pm Tue-Wed & Fri-Sun, 11am-9pm Thu. $10, $7 seniors, $5 students. 8-19nashersculpturecenter.org

Perot Museum of Nature and Science 2201 N. Field St., Dallas. 214-428-5555. perotmuseum.org

Rose Marine Theater 1440 N. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-624-8333. www.rosemarinetheater.org

Sid Richardson Museum 309 Main St., Fort Worth. 817-332-6554. sidrichardsonmuseum.org

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden 6616 Spring Valley Road, Dallas. 972-239-2441. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat. valleyhouse.com

Weiler House Fine Art Gallery 3126 Handley Drive, Fort Worth. 817-457-3343. weilerhousefineart.com

William Campbell Contemporary Art 4935 Byers Ave., Fort Worth. 817-737-9566. 10am-5pm Tue-Fri, 11am-4pm Sat. williamcampbell<code_dp>contemporaryart.com

General interest museums

American Airlines CR Smith Museum 4601 Texas 360 at FAA Road, Fort Worth. 817-967-1560. 9am-5pm Tue-Sat; closed Sun and Mon. $9; $6 ages 2-17, $6 65 and older and students 18 and older with ID. Members and kids under 2 years free. crsmithmuseum.org

Christian Arts Museum of Fort Worth 3221 Hamilton Ave., Fort Worth. 817-332-7878. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tue-Sat. www.cacmuseum.org

Cattle Baron Mansion Tours: Thistle Hill at 1509 Pennsylvania Ave. and McFarland House at 1110 Penn St. Tickets for both houses are $20 ($10 for children). Tours start at each house at 11 a.m., noon, 1 & 2 Wed-Friday; and 1, 2 & 3 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy a food truck lunch at Thistle Hill, Tuesday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Check our website for Behind the Scenes tours at Thistle Hill.historicfortworth.org

Fort Worth Aviation Museum 3300 Ross Ave., Fort Worth. 855-733-8627. 9am-4pm Wed, 9am-5pm Sat, 11am-5pm Sun, or by appointment. $10 family; $5 adult; $1 ages 6-16; free under age 6 and active-duty military and family. Twenty-four military aircraft, including a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Blue Angel Hornet. www.fortworthaviationmuseum.com

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-255-9300. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat, noon-5pm Sun. For exhibits only: $16; ages 2-12 and seniors 60 and older, $12; members free. Omni Theater: The Polar Express Nov. 23-Dec. 23. fwmuseum.org

Museum of the Americas 216 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford. 817-341-8668. 10am-5pm Tue-Fri, 11am-4pm Sat; closed Sun & Mon. Free. www.museumoftheamericas.com

National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame 1720 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-336-4475. 10am-5pm Tue-Sat, noon-5pm Sun. $10, $8 ages 3-12 and 60 and older, free younger than 3 and members. Exhibit: Laura Wilson Oct. 4-March 15. cowgirl.net

National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame 2029 N. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-922-9999. cowboysofcolor.org

Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza 411 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75202, 214-747-6660. 12-6pm Mon. 10am-6pm Tues.-Sun. $18, $16 seniors, $14 youth, free younger than 5. $25. Series: Four Days in November, Nov. 19-22. . jfk.org

Stockyards Museum Exchange Building, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. 817-625-5082. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat. $2, free under age 12. Exhibits of the Stockyards, from its beginnings to the present, as well as selections of artifacts from early Fort Worth. stockyardsmuseum.org

Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame 128 E. Exchange Ave., Barn A, Fort Worth. 817-626-7131. 9am-5pm Mon-Thu, 10am-7pm Fri and Sat, 11am-5pm Sun. $5, $4 seniors and students ages 13-17, $3 ages 5-12, free age 4 and younger. Western heritage museum includes Sterquell Wagon Collection and the John Justin Trail of Fame. cowboyhalloffame<code_dp>.org

Vintage Flying Museum, 505 N.W. 38th Street, Hangar 33 South, Fort Worth, 817-624-1935. 10am-5pm Fri, 9am-5pm Sat, noon-5pm Sun. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens and teens, $5 ages 6-12. 25 aircraft on display including the CAF’s B-29 and A-26, and Greatest Generations Aircraft C-47 and A26 K model. vintageflyingmuseum.org