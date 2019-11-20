Entertainment & Living
What’s happening at Tarrant County’s theaters and museums
Events
Lone Star Christmas and ICE! Nov. 15-Jan. 5. Gaylord Texan Resort, Grapevine. ChristmasAtGaylordTexan.com
Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 18-25. Drop-off locations online. 817-595-2230, samaritanspurse.org/occ
Sundance Square Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 23, 6pm. Kids Who Care performance. sundancesquare.com
Parade of Lights Nov. 24, 6pm. Downtown Fort Worth. fortworthparadeoflights.org/
North Pole Express Nov. 29-Dec.23. Also, Snowland: Nov. 30-Jan. 5. Great Wolf Lodge, Grapevine. GVRR.com
“Feed the Birds” Family Fun Dec. 1, 1pm. Southlake Log House, Bicentennial Park. Free, but registration required. SouthlakeHistory.org
Holiday Bricktacular Dec. 7-24. Plus, Scuba diving Santa 11:30am Dec. 10, 14, 17, 21. SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium. visitsealife.com/grapevine
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jan. 17-Feb. 8. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com
Stage
The Lifespan of a Fact Nov. 7-Dec. 8. Stage West Theatre. stagewest.org
Hooray for Holidays Nov. 22-Dec. 15. Theatre Arlington. TheatreArlington.org
Jack Frost Nov. 22-Dec. 23. Casa Mañana. casamanana.org
Hamlet Nov. 23, 1pm. Amphibian Stage Productions. amphibianstage.com
If Scrooge Was A Brother Nov. 23-Dec. 22. Jubilee Theatre. jubileetheatre.org
Broadway Specials Series: Blue Man Group Nov. 26-27. Performing Arts Fort Worth. Bass Performance Hall. basshall.com
Holiday Punch Dec. 7, 7:30pm. Circle Theatre. circletheatre.com
Midsummer Night’s Dream Dec. 11., 2pm & Dec.14, 1pm. Amphibian Stage Productions. amphibianstage.com
Hamilton June 9-28. Performing Arts Fort Worth. Bass Performance Hall. basshall.com
Concerts
Mozart and Dvorak Nov. 22-24. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Bass Performance Hall. fwsymphony.org
Stoney Larue Nov. 23, 10:30pm. Billy Bobs Texas. billybobstexas.com
Unforgettable: Nat and Natalie Nov. 15-17. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Bass Performance Hall. fwsymphony.org
George Strait Nov. 22-23, 8pm. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com
Cliburn at the Kimbell: Camille Thomas, cello and Roman Rabinovich, piano Nov. 23, 2pm. Kimbell Art Museum Piano Pavilion. cliburn.org
Home for the Holidays Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Bass Performance Hall. fwsymphony.org
Jingle Ball Dec. 3, 7:30pm. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com
Holiday Sing-along Dec. 7, 2-3pm. Fort Worth Opera. Fort Worth Botanic Garden Auditorium. Free. fwopera.org
Pepe Aguilar Dec. 14. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com
Beethoven the Craftsman Jan. 25, 2pm. Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth. Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. chambermusicfw.org
Foreigner Feb. 5, 8pm. Will Rogers Auditorium, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Ticketmaster.
Michael Buble’ Apr. 4. Dickies Arena. dickiesarena.com
Ballet
A Holiday Special Dec. 13, 7pm. Ballet Concerto. Will Rogers Auditorium. balletconcerto.com
The Nutcracker Dec. 13-29. Bass Performance Hall. texasballettheater.org
Art museums
African American Museum 3536 Grand Ave., Dallas. 214-565-9026. aamdallas.org
Amon Carter Museum of American Art 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-738-1933. 10am-5pm Tue, Wed, Fri & Sat; 10am-8pm Thu; noon-5pm Sun. Free. Closed Thanksgiving day. Events “Art Mashup“ Nov. 24, 1-4pm. “Itty-Bitty Art: Playtime” Nov. 26, 2:30-3:30pm. Exhibit: Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950 through Dec. 29. cartermuseum.org
Arlington Museum of Art 201 W. Main St. 817-275-4600. 10am-5pm Tue-Sat, 1-5pm Sun. Exhibit Mumentous, Sep. 26-Nov. 24. arlingtonmuseum.org
Arts Fifth Avenue 1628 Fifth Ave., Fort Worth. 817-923-9500. artsfifthavenue.org
Art on the Boulevard 4319 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-737-6368. 11am-5pm Tue-Fri, noon-5pm Sat. artontheboulevard.com
Artspace 111 111 Hampton St., Fort Worth. 10am-5pm Tue-Fri. artspace111.com
Bath House Cultural Center 521 E. Lawther Drive, Dallas, on White Rock Lake. 972-281-1200. dallasculture.org
Crow Museum of Asian Art 2010 Flora St., Dallas. Free. 214-979-6430. crowcollection.com
Dallas Museum of Art 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas. 214-922-1200. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue-Wed & Fri-Sun; 11am-9pm Thu; closed Mon. Free general admission.9-2 dma.org
Fort Worth Contemporary Arts 2900 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, 817-257-2588. theartgalleries.tcu.edu
Irving Arts Center 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 300, Irving. 972-252-7558. irvingartscenter.com
Gallery 76102 1401 Jones St., Fort Worth. 817-272-0365. gallery76102.org
Kimbell Art Museum 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-332-8451. 10am-5pm Tue-Thu & Sat, noon-8pm Fri, noon-5pm Sun; closed Mon. Admission free for permanent collection. Special exhibits: Free for members, $18 adults, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 6-11, Free for under 6. Lecture: Curator and writer Jarrett Earnest, “Uninhabitable Art World: The Future’s Art and Criticism” Nov. 19, 7pm. Exhibit: Renoir: The Body, The Senses. Oct. 27-Jan. 26. 8-19 kimbellart.org
Level Gallery 2722 Logan St., Dallas. 626-731-5683. level-gallery.com
Latino Cultural Center 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas. 214-750-7435. dallasculture.org
Milan Gallery 505 Houston St., Fort Worth. 817-338-4278. 10am-7pm Mon-Thu, 10am-9pm Fri & Sat, noon-6pm Sun. milangallery.com
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth 3200 Darnell St. 817-738-9215. 10am-5pm Tue-Thu, Sat & Sun; 10am-8pm Fri. $16: General (age 18+), $12: Seniors (age 60+), active/retired military personnel & first responders with ID, $10: Students with ID, Free: Under 18 years old, Half-price tickets on Sun. and free admission on Fri.. Exhibit: Robyn 0’Neil: WE, THE MASSES. Through Feb. 9. themodern.org
Nasher Sculpture Center 2001 Flora St., Dallas. 214-242-5100. 11am-5pm Tue-Wed & Fri-Sun, 11am-9pm Thu. $10, $7 seniors, $5 students. 8-19nashersculpturecenter.org
Perot Museum of Nature and Science 2201 N. Field St., Dallas. 214-428-5555. perotmuseum.org
Rose Marine Theater 1440 N. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-624-8333. www.rosemarinetheater.org
Sid Richardson Museum 309 Main St., Fort Worth. 817-332-6554. sidrichardsonmuseum.org
Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden 6616 Spring Valley Road, Dallas. 972-239-2441. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat. valleyhouse.com
Weiler House Fine Art Gallery 3126 Handley Drive, Fort Worth. 817-457-3343. weilerhousefineart.com
William Campbell Contemporary Art 4935 Byers Ave., Fort Worth. 817-737-9566. 10am-5pm Tue-Fri, 11am-4pm Sat. williamcampbell<code_dp>contemporaryart.com
General interest museums
American Airlines CR Smith Museum 4601 Texas 360 at FAA Road, Fort Worth. 817-967-1560. 9am-5pm Tue-Sat; closed Sun and Mon. $9; $6 ages 2-17, $6 65 and older and students 18 and older with ID. Members and kids under 2 years free. crsmithmuseum.org
Christian Arts Museum of Fort Worth 3221 Hamilton Ave., Fort Worth. 817-332-7878. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tue-Sat. www.cacmuseum.org
Cattle Baron Mansion Tours: Thistle Hill at 1509 Pennsylvania Ave. and McFarland House at 1110 Penn St. Tickets for both houses are $20 ($10 for children). Tours start at each house at 11 a.m., noon, 1 & 2 Wed-Friday; and 1, 2 & 3 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy a food truck lunch at Thistle Hill, Tuesday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Check our website for Behind the Scenes tours at Thistle Hill.historicfortworth.org
Fort Worth Aviation Museum 3300 Ross Ave., Fort Worth. 855-733-8627. 9am-4pm Wed, 9am-5pm Sat, 11am-5pm Sun, or by appointment. $10 family; $5 adult; $1 ages 6-16; free under age 6 and active-duty military and family. Twenty-four military aircraft, including a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Blue Angel Hornet. www.fortworthaviationmuseum.com
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-255-9300. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat, noon-5pm Sun. For exhibits only: $16; ages 2-12 and seniors 60 and older, $12; members free. Omni Theater: The Polar Express Nov. 23-Dec. 23. fwmuseum.org
Museum of the Americas 216 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford. 817-341-8668. 10am-5pm Tue-Fri, 11am-4pm Sat; closed Sun & Mon. Free. www.museumoftheamericas.com
National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame 1720 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-336-4475. 10am-5pm Tue-Sat, noon-5pm Sun. $10, $8 ages 3-12 and 60 and older, free younger than 3 and members. Exhibit: Laura Wilson Oct. 4-March 15. cowgirl.net
National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame 2029 N. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-922-9999. cowboysofcolor.org
Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza 411 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75202, 214-747-6660. 12-6pm Mon. 10am-6pm Tues.-Sun. $18, $16 seniors, $14 youth, free younger than 5. $25. Series: Four Days in November, Nov. 19-22. . jfk.org
Stockyards Museum Exchange Building, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. 817-625-5082. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat. $2, free under age 12. Exhibits of the Stockyards, from its beginnings to the present, as well as selections of artifacts from early Fort Worth. stockyardsmuseum.org
Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame 128 E. Exchange Ave., Barn A, Fort Worth. 817-626-7131. 9am-5pm Mon-Thu, 10am-7pm Fri and Sat, 11am-5pm Sun. $5, $4 seniors and students ages 13-17, $3 ages 5-12, free age 4 and younger. Western heritage museum includes Sterquell Wagon Collection and the John Justin Trail of Fame. cowboyhalloffame<code_dp>.org
Vintage Flying Museum, 505 N.W. 38th Street, Hangar 33 South, Fort Worth, 817-624-1935. 10am-5pm Fri, 9am-5pm Sat, noon-5pm Sun. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens and teens, $5 ages 6-12. 25 aircraft on display including the CAF’s B-29 and A-26, and Greatest Generations Aircraft C-47 and A26 K model. vintageflyingmuseum.org
