A new adventure park is opening in December in southwest Fort Worth

Urban Air is opening its newest location in the fast growing southwest Fort Worth region.

Located at 5425 Columbus Trail, the adventure park with trampolines, indoor skydiving and all sorts of other attractions is set to open in December. According to the announcement, the southwest Fort Worth Urban Air will also include a sky rider indoor coaster and a warrior obstacle course, which are the newest attractions for the company.

Earlier this year, Urban Air opened a location in Alliance, another fast growing neighborhood in Fort Worth. The company’s growth has skyrocketed (sorry not sorry) since the opening of its first location in Southlake in 2011.

