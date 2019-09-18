Oktoberfest, and the Reata Haus, is back at Panther Island Pavilion. Here’s the menu

Interesting facts about Oktoberfest By tradition, Oktoberfest begins the third weekend in September and ends the first Sunday in October. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By tradition, Oktoberfest begins the third weekend in September and ends the first Sunday in October.

So authentic, you’ll forget you’re in Fort Worth. The three-day celebration of German culture, food and music returns to Panther Island Pavilion Thursday, September 26 through Saturday, September 28. Guests get to partake in traditional German fare including bratwurst, pretzels, strudel, schnitzel and potato pancakes along with Spaten beer and Oktoberfest craft brew offerings from around the country.

Reata’s German inspired pop-up restaurant — Reata Haus — is back this year with seated table service inside the air-conditioned Spaten Hall, and no VIP tickets or reservations are required. Menu items include Reata’s take on pork schnitzel with spaetzle and red cabbage, bratwurst with caramelized onions and horseradish cream on a toasted pretzel bun with warm potato salad, and a kasebrett charcuterie board. Patrons can also imbibe in wine and Spaten radlers – it’s the lager with grapefruit soda.

Admission on Thursday, September 26 is $5, and then jumps to $10 for Friday and Saturday. Or get a three-day pass for $15. Purchase tickets in advance by September 23 and get a free commemorative stein.

www.oktoberfestfw.com