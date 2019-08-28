New ‘aparthotel’ company expands business into Fort Worth on Magnolia and West 7th

Apartment rent in Fort Worth can get pricey A look at two apartment choices for renters in Fort Worth: new, luxurious and hi tech, and old Fort Worth family neighborhood traditional. Apartment housing rental rates are soaring as affordable availability becomes more difficult. High-end apart Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at two apartment choices for renters in Fort Worth: new, luxurious and hi tech, and old Fort Worth family neighborhood traditional. Apartment housing rental rates are soaring as affordable availability becomes more difficult. High-end apart

It’s no secret that Fort Worth is short on hotels or short-term rentals. Locale, an “aparthotel” startup, is looking to help fill the gap.

Starting Sept. 1, Locale will have 30 rental units in Fort Worth at two different locations: West 7th and Magnolia. The company’s model is one based on partnerships with upscale apartment complexes, where Locale leases a set of units, typically taking over a full floor. In turn, the company turns the units into fully-furnished temporary rentals. In this case, Locale leased units from Elan Crockett Row on West 7th and the Mag & May luxury apartments in Magnolia Village.

Nitesh Gandhi, founder and CEO of Locale, said the two Fort Worth locations will provide needed temporary lodgings, especially as the medical district in the Near Southside neighborhood grows. Magnolia and West 7th are prime locations for people who want to experience Fort Worth, but don’t necessarily want to stay downtown.

“We feel like both locations offer that walkability in an area where there just aren’t a lot of hotel rooms available,” Gandhi said.

The new Fort Worth locations are part of a larger expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth: Three other Locale buildings will open in Dallas on the same day as the Fort Worth locations open.

People who want to stay in a Locale unit can book a rental on Hotels.com, Airbnb and directly on the Locale website. Rates for a night are competitive to other hotels, ranging between $129-149.