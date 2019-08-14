The State Fair announces finalists in food competition. Get ready to drool

What are the sweet and savory finalists for 2019 State Fair of Texas? Here are the list of 10 food finalists for the 2019 State Fair of Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the list of 10 food finalists for the 2019 State Fair of Texas.

As the start for the State Fair of Texas looms ever closer, so does the beloved tradition of stuffing your face with every fried or over-the-top food ever conceived.

The state fair announced Wednesday the top 10 finalists in its 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards. Five are competing for the title of “Best Taste” in the savory category, while the other five are competing in the sweet category. All 10 are in consideration for “Most Creative.”

Savory

Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl

by Stephen Alade: a tropical cabbage stir fry with carrots, kale, scallions, ginger and sweet red bell peppers served on yellow tropical rice and topped with grilled Caribbean shrimp and a sweet and spicy tropical glaze

Fernie’s Fried Burnt End Burrito Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Fernie’s Fried Burnt End Burrito

by Winter Family Concessions: A large flour tortilla slathered with jalapeno popper cream cheese, bacon, Mexican blend cheese, diced jalapenos, then filled with pepper jack cheese and barbecue burnt ends. After the burrito is wrapped, it’s fried and served with panko-breaded onion rings and spicy barbecue sauce.

Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone

by Ruth Hauntz: Slow-cooked barbacoa served in a tortilla shell in the shape of an ice cream cone with black beans and cilantro lime rice. It’s topped off with pico de gallo, queso fresco and salsa verde.

Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters

by Clint Probst: Cream corn, kernel corn, sour cream, cheddar cheese and cornbread mix combined with batter and deep-fried. It also includes chopped bacon and diced jalapenos and served with cream corn queso blanco for dipping.

Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball

By Greg Parish: A fried ball of fettuccine alfredo, fried chicken bites, and mozzarella topped with alfredo sauce, parmesan, parsely, basil and black pepper. Fried lemon pepper asparagus spears amnd toasted garlic parmesan baguette are on the side.

Sweet

Big Red Chicken Bread Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Big Red Chicken Bread

by Brent and Juan Reaves: A doughnut topped with a fried chicken wing and topped with Big Red-flavored frosting.

Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites

by Terrence and Lisa Henderson: Fruit wedges battered and deep fried, then drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Fla’Mango Tango Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Fla’Mango Tango

by the Garza Family: Mango deep fried and drizzled with citrus glaze, topped with whipped cream and served with strawberry mango sorbet.

Peanut Butter Cup Snookie Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Peanut Butter Cup Snookie

by Michelle Edwards: A peanut butter cup cookie with vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and a cherry.

Quick Fried “Black Gold” Truffles Dick Patrick State Fair of Texas

Quick Fried “Black Gold” Truffles

by Glen and Sherri Kusak: A cream cheese/chocolate cookie truffle with mini white chocolate chips, rolled into balls and then coated with a breading of vanilla wafers, corn flakes, cinnamon and nutmeg before deep fried. They’re topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup and a juicy cherry.

The Big Tex Choice Awards will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Tower Building at Fair Park. Tickets are $125 and available online.