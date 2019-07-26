Luxury hotel in downtown Fort Worth combines ’30s design with cutting edge technology

Take a sneak peek at Fort Worth’s newest luxury hotel The Sinclair Building in downtown Fort Worth, originally constructed in 1929, has been converted into a 16-story luxury hotel. The hotel retains the Art Deco feel and decor of the building, but features cutting-edge green technology. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sinclair Building in downtown Fort Worth, originally constructed in 1929, has been converted into a 16-story luxury hotel. The hotel retains the Art Deco feel and decor of the building, but features cutting-edge green technology.

When you first walk into the Sinclair, you can’t help but feel like you should be wearing a flapper dress or some spats.

The Sinclair is the new luxury hotel under the Marriott Autograph collection at 512 Main St. in downtown Fort Worth. The developers, Sinclair Holdings, converted the original 15-story building constructed in 1929 into a hotel when it had previously been office space.

And there’s no doubt about the building’s art deco cred. The vintage marble, the trimming and every little detail harkens back to the historic nature of the Sinclair, bringing the 1930s into the luxury of the 21st century.

It’s also bringing in the most cutting-edge green technology. Instead of being powered by a diesel generator, the entire Sinclair (and even the Sanger building next door) is powered by a battery. Each light fixture in the building is powered by ethernet, meaning that you can turn the lights on and off over the internet. This system also makes the lights easier to install.

Power over ethernet isn’t just in the lights, either — the minibars in all the rooms are powered by the same system.

The souped up technology expands to even some of the more unexpected parts of the hotel. The mirrors in the bathrooms have speakers that use bluetooth. The showers can flash different colored lights and you can set the temperature of the water using the control pad on the wall in the bathroom. In the suites there are steam showers and TVs as thin as a credit card.

And if the thought of visiting a hotel gym makes you roll your eyes, consider this — using any of the cardio machines in the Sinclair’s gym for 20 minutes or more actually helps power the building, if you’re a member of Marriott’s rewards program, you get rewarded with points.

The Sinclair hotel includes 164 rooms in 16 stories (an extra story was added onto the original building) and a lobby restaurant, a rooftop bar and a basement restaurant called The Wicked Butcher. The basement restaurant includes a wrap-around wine cellar and a sushi bar.

The rooftop bar is one of the selling points for the Sinclair as a luxury destination — it gives great views of downtown Fort Worth, overlooking Sundance Square right across the street.

While the Sinclair is still under construction, the hotel will start a soft opening in August with a grand opening expected in October. The nightly rate for a room averages around $330 a night.