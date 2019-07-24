Board game lounge in Fort Worth will offer a ‘menu’ of more than 500 games

New Fort Worth lounge hosts board game night The owners of Game Theory Board Game Lounge hope you'll put your cell phone down, get off the internet and talk to your partners while you play a board game. The new lounge held a board game night at Wild Acre Brewing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The owners of Game Theory Board Game Lounge hope you'll put your cell phone down, get off the internet and talk to your partners while you play a board game. The new lounge held a board game night at Wild Acre Brewing.

The metroplex’s first board game and food lounge has been making an impression for a long time.

Game Theory, located at 804 S. Main St., plans on celebrating its official grand opening Saturday starting at 3 p.m., but for a year owners Patrick Lai and Erika Ramos have been doing pop-up locations around Fort Worth. Game Theory has also undergone a soft opening that generated a lot of buzz.

But first you might be asking yourself — what is a board game lounge?

Well pretty much as it sounds. Not only does Game Theory serve food and drinks, but it also serves up a menu of more than 500 board games. The selection spans the dozens of genres of board games, from strategic to kid friendly to cooperative.

And if there’s a game you want to try but have never played before, Game Theory is staffed with servers who are also game guides. Every game guide has a smart watch and if a table needs help, the smart watch alerts the game guide. They can set up the game, guide you through it and even help mediate disputes by reading the game rules.

“We are definitely the referees,” Lai said. “We only read the rule book, we don’t make judgment calls.”

For the opening, each person will pay a fee of $5 and they can play as many games as they want. But if someone spends $10 or more on food and drinks, they can play without having to pay the game fee. And kids 7 and younger play for free.

Lai and Ramos worked to create a fun atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.

“We didn’t just want it to be games in a place,” Lai said. “It’s really about the experience.”