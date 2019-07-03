Entertainment

New ‘eatertainment’ place in West 7th is like trendy restaurant meets Dave & Buster’s

Don’t get towed from the West 7th parking garages

A new parking policy went into effect in April. 10-30 cars are being towed per weekend. By
Up Next
A new parking policy went into effect in April. 10-30 cars are being towed per weekend. By
Fort Worth

Punch Bowl Social is getting ready to make its entrance in Fort Worth.

Last year, the “eatertainment” company announced it was opening a 12,500 square-foot bar, restaurant and entertainment venue on 1100 Foch St. in the West 7th corridor, and now we finally have an opening date: July 27. Punch Bowl Social Fort Worth will host a grand opening party on that day starting 9 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 each and includes food, complimentary drinks and games.

If you’re still unclear as to what Punch Bowl Social is, think of it almost like a trendy restaurant meets a Dave & Buster’s — there are arcade games, dart boards, bowling and even karaoke, but it all comes alongside food and craft cocktails. The food is a little like elevated bar food: The menu includes a shrimp burger with Old Bay mayo, crab cheese rangoon dip and cocoa-dusted carnitas tacos.

The brand also prides itself on an eclectic interior design, melding mountain lodge, Victorian, mid-century modern and industrial together in a single space.

Yeah. It’s a lot.

But that seems to be the theme of Punch Bowl Social: a lot.

All the proceeds in ticket sales for the grand opening party will go to PFLAG Fort Worth, the local chapter of the national LGBTQ advocacy organization.

Profile Image of Carla Jimenez
Carla Jimenez

Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.

  Comments  