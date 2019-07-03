New ‘eatertainment’ place in West 7th is like trendy restaurant meets Dave & Buster’s

Don’t get towed from the West 7th parking garages A new parking policy went into effect in April. 10-30 cars are being towed per weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new parking policy went into effect in April. 10-30 cars are being towed per weekend.

Punch Bowl Social is getting ready to make its entrance in Fort Worth.

Last year, the “eatertainment” company announced it was opening a 12,500 square-foot bar, restaurant and entertainment venue on 1100 Foch St. in the West 7th corridor, and now we finally have an opening date: July 27. Punch Bowl Social Fort Worth will host a grand opening party on that day starting 9 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 each and includes food, complimentary drinks and games.

If you’re still unclear as to what Punch Bowl Social is, think of it almost like a trendy restaurant meets a Dave & Buster’s — there are arcade games, dart boards, bowling and even karaoke, but it all comes alongside food and craft cocktails. The food is a little like elevated bar food: The menu includes a shrimp burger with Old Bay mayo, crab cheese rangoon dip and cocoa-dusted carnitas tacos.

The brand also prides itself on an eclectic interior design, melding mountain lodge, Victorian, mid-century modern and industrial together in a single space.

Yeah. It’s a lot.

But that seems to be the theme of Punch Bowl Social: a lot.

All the proceeds in ticket sales for the grand opening party will go to PFLAG Fort Worth, the local chapter of the national LGBTQ advocacy organization.