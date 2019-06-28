Retiring urban radio legend Tom Joyner announces his replacement

Syndicated radio host Tom Joyner in the studio on Tuesday March 12, 2002. Fort Worth Star-Telegram photo by Ron T. Ennis Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tom Joyner announced this morning that “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” will be replaced by a new radio show hosted by Rickey Smiley.

Joyner announced in 2017 that he would be retiring from radio. Joyner will host his final show at the end of the year.

“I’m confident that Rickey’s activism along with his love for radio, the community, and HBCUs, will pick up where we left off,” Joyner said.

Smiley will be joined by co-hosts Eva Marcille and “Gary With Da Tea.”

Joyner, also known as the “Fly Jock,” was a pioneer in urban radio and has by far been the most successful. He began broadcasting in the 1970s, and his nationally syndicated radio show was created in 1994. He was the first African-American to be inducted into the National Radio Hall of fame in 1998.





Known for its iconic intro — “Oh oh oh, it’s the ‘Tom Joyner Morning Show’ ” — the show is heard by over 8 million people in more than 100 markets. The Tom Joyner Morning Show airs on Majic 94.5 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday from Joyner’s Dallas studio. Smiley will continue to broadcast from his studio.

“We broke some ground, raised the bar for what audiences expected from black radio all while partying with a purpose,” Joyner said.





Smiley comes in with a comedic background. He’s well known for his comedic prank calls, of which he has six albums. He also has experience as a movie actor.

Smiley hosts “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and starred in the sitcom “The Rickey Smiley Show” on TV One.

“Tom’s mentorship has instilled in me valuable wisdom that I will carry with me through this new morning show,” Smiley said.

“I just idolize you and I have so much respect for you, and thank you for the opportunity,” Smiley told Joyner on today’s show.



