This new karaoke lounge coming to Crockett Row eliminates the wait to sing your song

It’s a well-established fact that karaoke is perhaps the greatest bar activity in the world — or it at least it would be if the line weren’t so long to get to sing your song.

But Voicebox Karaoke coming to Crockett Row is eliminating the wait, so you get to hog the microphone with your rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” over and over again until your friends cut you off for the rest of the night.

The Oregon-based karaoke company is opening a location in Fort Worth on Crockett Row at West 7th. It will be a 3,900 square-foot lounge at 2955 Crockett St. that has eight private karaoke suites and a public lounge area. The private karaoke suites can host a group of up to a dozen people, making it perfect for a group night out or a corporate event, if you’re looking for a not-so-subtle way to embarrass yourself in front of your boss.

Each private suite has two TVs, one for the singer and one for guests to sing along. Voicebox offers more than 71,000 songs available in 20 different languages, and guests will have complete creative control in the suite, from the music to the lighting.

And if that weren’t enough, Voicebox also offers a menu of snacks and a full bar with wine, beer and liquor, because alcohol is necessary for the karaoke experience — not only does it give you the extra push to get up and sing, your friends are going to need something to make it bearable to listen to you.

Voicebox Karaoke already has locations in Oregon, Colorado and Idaho. This location in Fort Worth is the first in Texas.

“This is the perfect market for our expansion, and we could not be more excited to introduce the Voicebox experience to Texas,” said Founder Scott Simon in a statement. “I love the energy of the Crockett Row area, and I can tell that the Fort Worth community is ready to rock with us.”