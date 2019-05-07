Entertainment
You don’t have to imagine seeing MercyMe perform because they’re coming to Dickies Arena
More than a year after the movie about their No. 1 song hit theaters, MercyMe will come to play at Dickies Arena in November.
As one of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music, MercyMe made a name for themselves by penning the praise and worship staple, “I Can Only Imagine,” the story of which was made into a limited-release movie of the same name, starring Dennis Quaid.
MercyMe’s performance at Dickies Arena on Nov. 17 is part of the band’s Imagine Nation tour. Tickets start at $23.75 and go on sale on Friday.
