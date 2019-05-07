You don’t have to imagine seeing MercyMe perform because they’re coming to Dickies Arena

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid El actor Dennis Quaid habla sobre su participación en la cinta "I Can Only Imagine" (entrevista en inglés). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El actor Dennis Quaid habla sobre su participación en la cinta "I Can Only Imagine" (entrevista en inglés).

More than a year after the movie about their No. 1 song hit theaters, MercyMe will come to play at Dickies Arena in November.

As one of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music, MercyMe made a name for themselves by penning the praise and worship staple, “I Can Only Imagine,” the story of which was made into a limited-release movie of the same name, starring Dennis Quaid.

MercyMe’s performance at Dickies Arena on Nov. 17 is part of the band’s Imagine Nation tour. Tickets start at $23.75 and go on sale on Friday.

