Iconic Fort Worth landmark featured in Solange Knowles’ new music video

Solange Knowles’ dropped a new music video on Thursday, and it features a landmark that Fort Worth residents will recognize well.

Solange, who is Beyoncé Knowles’ sister, features an artistic rendering of the Fort Worth Water Gardens in her new video accompanying one of her latest songs, “Almeda.”

The video is part of Solange’s short film and album “When I Get Home.” The singer, who was born in Houston, pays tribute to various Texas-based art in her album and accompanying film.

The 33-minute piece opens and closes inside the Rothko Chapel in Houston and includes animated portraits by Robert Pruitt and computer-generated scenes by Jacolby Satterwhite, according to Art News.

The film’s “Almeda” portion, which is about 5 minutes long, shows an animated portrait of a group of women dancing in the Water Gardens.

almeda video directed by meee out now

much love to every hand involved in its creation : https://t.co/CfFv8My0N4 pic.twitter.com/g8cop9aiMs — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 8, 2019

The Water Gardens, built in 1974, are on the south end of downtown next to the Fort Worth Convention Center. They were designed by New York architects Philip Johnson and John Burgee.

Other dance scenes in the video were shot outside Dallas City Hall.

Solange edited and directed the short film.