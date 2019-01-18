Fort Worth restaurants are offering discounts to shutdown-affected government employees

A few Fort Worth-area restaurants are offering deals to federal-government employees affected by the government shutdown, and the list is likely to grow. Right now, it’s small, but this is what we know about.
Fort Brewery & Pizza: The West Magnolia Avenue brewpub/pizza parlor is offering a free full or individual-size pizza (excluding the special H-Bomb Pizza) along with non-alcoholic drinks to government employees and their families until the shutdown ends. Dine-in only. 1001 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-923-8000, https://www.fortbrewery.com
Great Harvest Bread Co.: The Fort Worth location of the bakery/sandwich shop is offering a free loaf of bread from a “Shutdown Shelf” to federal employees who show ID. 1305 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 682-708-7228, @GreatHarvestFTW on Facebook.
Knife Burger: Dallas chef John Tesar’s burger joint, which recently opened a location in the Food Hall at Crockett Row, will start offering $1 Ozersky burgers on Jan. 18 to government employees who show ID. The burger, named for the late food writer Josh Ozersky, a longtime friend of Tesar, consists of a 5-ounce 44 Farms beef patty, thinly sliced red onions, a slice of American cheese and a “squishy” white bun. Sounds simple till you taste it and your eyes roll into the back of your head because it’s so good. The deal is only at the Knife Burger in the Food Hall at Crockett Row, 3000 Crockett St. in Fort Worth, and at the Knife Burger at the Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd. in Plano. https://www.knifeburgers.com
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co.: Government employees with ID get free admission to Saturday’s (Jan. 19) tour and tasting, which takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Near Southside brewery. 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth, https://rahrbrewing.com
Righteous Foods: The health-conscious west Fort Worth restaurant is offering free tacos (through Jan. 25) to government employees who show ID. 3405 W. 7th St., Fort Worth, 817-950-9996, https://eatrighteously.com
Comments