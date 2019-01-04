Revolving-door downtown Fort Worth spot sees another restaurant fly the coop

Star-Telegram staffers are already mourning the loss of the downtown location of Black Rooster Cafe , which now has a “closed for business” sign on its door on Houston Street a block from our office.
The long-running Forest Park Boulevard location of Black Rooster and a newer Camp Bowie Boulevard location remain open.
The downtown Black Rooster opened in July 2017 at 910 Houston St., a space formerly occupied by Latin-influenced bar/restaurant La Perla, which also closed after only a couple of years in business. La Perla, which opened as La Perla Negra, replaced Zambrano Wine Cellar, a wine bar that managed to last roughly eight years in the space.
Not long after La Perla closed, Immy Khan, owner of Fort Worth’s Lunch Box restaurant and Black Rooster Bakery (and a partner in La Perla), announced that Black Rooster Cafe would take its place. The restaurant, which had a selection of cookies, croissants, scones, muffins and sandwiches, was a spinoff of the original Forest Park Boulevard bakery/sandwich shop that Khan took over from founder Marche Ann Mann a few years ago.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Khan told the Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy that there are tentative plans to reopen the downtown space as a lunch cafe, under a different name and new management. Stay tuned.
Or simply visit the other locations, at 2430 Forest Park Blvd. (at the intersection with Park Hill Drive) or at 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd. Website: https://roosterbakery.com
Comments