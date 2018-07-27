‘Kidd Nation’ is getting a TV show, and it’s inviting you to its premiere party

It has been five years — to the day — since popular North Texas-based radio host Kidd Kraddick died unexpectedly at age 53. At the time, there was some question of whether his syndicated show, then called “Kidd Kraddick in the Morning,” would go on. But not only has it gone on, it keeps growing.
The latest step for the show, now known as the “Kidd Kraddick Morning Show”: “Kidd Nation TV,” a syndicated series that will air at 4:30 p.m. weekdays on KDFI/Channel 27 in DFW and will air in other markets.
The show launches Monday, and the cast is inviting fans to come to the premiere party in Dallas.
Or as a release puts it, “fans are invited to join Kellie Rasberry, “Big Al” Mack, J-Si [Chavez] and Jenna Owens in eating, drinking and laughing their way through the first episode.”
The premiere party will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at High Fives, which describes itself as a “fun and inviting neighborhood restaurant & bar” at 1804 McMillan Ave. in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas.
You might want to get there early: “A lot of people wake up listening to these four every day, so it will be cool for fans to have the opportunity to grab a drink with them while watching their show,” High Fives co-owner Phil Shanbaum says in a release.. “We’re expecting a packed house, so come early for dinner and the show and stay late for the drinks.”
‘Kidd Nation TV” will be an trimmed-down version of the “Kidd Kraddick Morning Show,” which is based in Irving and airs in more than 65 markets nationwide. In DFW, it airs weekday mornings on KHKS/106.1 FM “KISS-FM.” The cast has been featured on the syndicated TV series “Dish Nation,” which airs at 11:30 weeknights on KDFW/Channel 4.
