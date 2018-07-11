Are you up for a hair-raising spin at Six Flags ... at 70 feet in the air?

The sweetest super villain in the DC Comics universe, Harley Quinn, will now have her very own diabolical ride whipping thrill seekers around the Gotham City area inside Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.

The all new "Harley Quinn Spinsanity" will open to the public on Saturday. The unique ride uses gyro technology to twist, flip and spin those seeking thrills, while suspending them up to 70 feet in the air.





It's been a few years in the making. Sam Rhodes, the director of corporate design for Six Flags Entertainment, wasn't sure creating the ride was possible when he met the ride manufacturer, ABC Rides of Switzerland, at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions conference in Las Vegas three years ago.

"They pulled out a laptop with this animation of this insane looking thing," said Rhodes. "I'm looking at this thing saying, 'This is never gonna happen. There's no way they can build this thing.' And here we are now. Here it is."

The ride is known as a “tourbillon” among amusement park enthusiast and is the first of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, according to the makers.

"It's the craziest thing you'll ever see. It's truly and engineering marvel," Rhodes said.

Although the ride only lasts for about 90 seconds it features three massive, independently rotating sections that provide unpredictable flips and jaw-dropping visuals. The Harley Quinn Spinsanity will take up to 24 riders at a time with “floorless” seats, meaning nothing —but air — is below the rider’s feet.

"The way that it spins you in the air and it turns you upside down 12 to 15 times you don't know which way is up," said Steve Martindale, Six Flags park president. "The ride is as chaotic and unpredictable as the character of Harley Quinn."

He said the newly added light package on the ride will have thrill seekers eager to stick around the park to see it — and ride it — at night.

"This is such a crazy ride it's going to be just as much fun to watch at night as it is to ride," said Martindale. "It's going to be dazzling."

The ride is next to The Joker Free Fly Coaster in the Gotham City section of the park.