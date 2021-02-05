Chrysler Pacifica minivan now offers all-wheel drive on non-hybrid models

George (Chambers) Williams III

Five years ago, Chrysler introduced its all-new Pacifica minivan, replacing the long-running Town & Country line, and also brought out the industry’s first gasoline-electric minivan, the Pacifica Hybrid.

It’s a plug-in model, which can be recharged externally, and can go up to 30 miles on a single charge, using battery power only.

Added last year was the entry-level Voyager minivan, which replaced the Pacifica entry-level L and LX models. Those start at $27,235 (plus $1,495 freight) for the Voyager L, and $30,045 for the Voyager LX for 2021

For 2021, the Pacifica returns with a choice of six gasoline-only trim levels, and four hybrid versions. There are several upgrades, such as more-athletic exterior styling, new infotainment and interior comfort features, and performance and lineup changes.

That includes the all-wheel-drive gasoline-only Pacifica Touring, Touring L and new top-of-the-line Pinnacle AWD, and the Pinnacle Hybrid trim.

The gasoline-only Pacifica begins with the Touring ($35,045), followed by the Touring AWD ($38,040)., Touring L ($38,145), Touring L AWD ($41,140), Limited AWD ($48,390), and Pinnacle AWD ($53,390). (Limited and Pinnacle gasoline models come only with all-wheel drive.)

Hybrids models include the Touring ($39,995), Touring L ($42,295); Limited ($45,895) and Pinnacle ($50,845).

Under the hood of the gasoline-only models is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine producing 287 horsepower and 262 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. EPA ratings are 19 mpg city/28 highway/22 combined for front-drive models, and 17/25/20 for all-wheel-drive models.

The hybrid features a 3.6-liter Atkinson-cycle V-6 engine, coupled with an electric motor for total system horsepower of 260. With a combination of battery power and the modified Pentastar V-6 engine, the hybrid has a range of 530 miles on a single tank (17 gallons) of regular gasoline.

As for the plug-in feature, unlike a basic hybrid vehicle, which only recharges its battery from gasoline-engine operation while driving, the Pacifica can be connected to an outside power source to recharge its onboard battery. The EPA rates the vehicle at 80 mpg/e (miles per gallon/equivalent), based on everyday driving using a combination of gasoline and electric power.

Consumers who drive 30 miles a day or less, however, might not need to refuel for months, unless they take longer daily trips.

Other highlights for 2021 include Pacifica’s exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating arrangement (non-hybrids only), more standard safety features, the new FamCAM interior camera, wireless charging, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity with a 10.1-inch touch screen, and more interior storage.

Also new this year are 18- and 20-inch self-sealing tires, new Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, and formerly optional advanced safety features that are now standard, including Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Lane Keep Assist, rain-sensing wipers and automatic high beams.

There’s also a new Safety Sphere Package with a 360-degree Surround View Camera, ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, and Front Park Assist, included on our Limited model.

As for exterior design changes, they include new front fascia, grille, LED headlights/fog lights/taillights, and black Chrysler wing badge insert (except for hybrids).

Our Limited AWD tester came with 18-inch polished-aluminum wheels with the self-sealing tires, hands-free automatic opening sliding doors and tailgate, power/folding outside mirrors with power fold-in feature, and bi-function LED projector headlights.

There is a new Fathom Blue exterior color, but our tester came in the pleasant Granite Crystal Metallic Clear-Coat color, with deep mocha/black interior colors and Nappa leather bucket seats.

A seven-inch digital gauge cluster and soft-touch instrument panel with accent stitching are now standard. Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the vehicle, allowing for starting the engine or locking/unlocking the doors on Alexa from home or smartphone.

Two smartphones can connect to the system simultaneously with Bluetooth, and there is a new TomTom navigation setup, with map updates available over the air.

SiriusXM with 360 XL is standard on Pacifica, with six months of free service. There’s also new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Although it looks nearly identical to the gasoline-only Pacifica, the hybrid comes with some unique exterior, interior and technology features.

Because the hybrid had to give up a seating position to the battery pack, which goes under the floor, there are dual captain’s chairs in the middle row instead of the normal three-person bench. In the gasoline models, the middle bench seat is standard, while the dual captain’s chairs are optional.

Pacifica’s charging port is under a lid just in front of the driver’s door. It allows the hybrid to be recharged in about 14 hours with a 110-volt power connection, or two hours with the built-in 240-volt charger, if the vehicle is connected to a 240-volt power outlet.

Also, Pacifica Hybrid owners must do without Chrysler’s unique Stow’n’Go middle seat, which is a cool feature on the gasoline-only minivans. The area that would be used to stow the seat under the floor is where the hybrid’s battery pack goes.

The electric motor is built into the special E-Flite electronically variable transmission that drives the Pacifica’s front wheels. All-wheel drive is not offered. The electric motor provides torque at startup to get the vehicle moving quickly. The switch from electric to gasoline power is automatic.

Limited gasoline and hybrid models come with a three-pane panoramic sunroof that opens all three rows of seating to views of the sky.

The middle-row captain’s chairs seats can be removed, and the third row stowed away to allow the cavernous interior to carry up to 64 sheets of plywood completely inside the vehicle, the automaker says.

All Limited models include leather heated and ventilated front seats, advanced safety features, and the KeySense programmable key fob, which lets parents regulate some of the vehicle’s features when teen kids are out on their own.

Also included on our Pacifica Limited was the Stow ‘n Vac integrated interior vacuum cleaner system.

Our 2021 Pacifica Limited AWD had no options. The total sticker price was $49,885, including freight.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The package: Front- or all-wheel-drive (gasoline only), five-door, seven- or eight-passenger, gasoline only or gasoline/electric powered minivan.

Highlights: Pacifica is the continuation of Chrysler’s former Town & Country minivan line. The hybrid version was added with the 2017 remake, giving Chrysler and the U.S. market the first gasoline-electric plug-in minivan. For 2021, all-wheel drive is now available on gasoline-only models.

Negatives: Can get pricey especially with options; hybrid’s electric-only range is limited to about 30 miles on a full charge.

Overall length: 204.3 inches.

Curb weight range: 4,521-4,883 pounds (gasoline models); 5,010 pounds (hybrid).

Engine: 3.6-liter V-6, normally aspirated, gasoline (non-hybrid versions); 3.6-liter Atkinson cycle, gasoline powered, coupled with an electric motor (horsepower not specified).

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic (non-hybrid models); electrically variable, with built-in electric drive motor (hybrids).

Power/torque: 287 HP./262 foot-pounds (non-hybrids); 260 HP. system total/torque not specified (hybrids).

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Cargo volume: 32.3 cubic feet (behind third row); 87.5 cubic feet (behind second row); 140.5 cubic feet (behind first row).

Towing capacity: 3,600 pounds (non-hybrids); towing not recommended for hybrids.

Electronic stability control: Standard.

Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; roof-mounted side-curtain with rollover sensors, all three rows.

EPA fuel economy: 19 mpg city/28 highway/22 combined (gasoline front-drive models); 17/25/20 (gasoline AWD models); Hybris, 80 mpg-e (miles per gallon-equivalent, special rating for electric vehicles).

Fuel capacity/type: 19.0 gallons, unleaded regular (non-hybrids); 16.5 gallons/unleaded regular (hybrids).

Base price range: $35,045-$53,390, plus $1,495 freight (non-hybrids); $39,995-$50,845 (hybrids).

Price as tested: $49,885, including freight, no options (2021 Limited AWD, non-hybrid).

On the Road rating: 8.7 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail. Actual selling price may vary.