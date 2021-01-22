Toyota Prius Prime brings plug-in charging capability to iconic hybrid

Toyota’s groundbreaking Prius gasoline-electric hybrid – on the market in the U.S. for 20 years -- now comes with plug-in recharging capability to make it even more versatile.

Toyota completely redesigned the regular Prius hybrid model for 2016, bringing the fourth generation of the trendsetting gasoline-electric vehicle. But for 2017, the Prius Prime was added to the lineup.

This newest version of the Prius takes the plug-in concept and enhances it, creating a Prius hatchback that can run on battery power alone for up to 25 miles on a charge, at speeds up to 84 mph.

And when the battery gets low, the Prime’s gasoline engine kicks in, giving it the same qualities – and range – of the regular Prius hybrid. It also has a published range of up to 640 miles on a tank of fuel.

For 2021, the Prius Prime comes in three trim levels, beginning with the LE model ($28,220 plus $995 freight). The others are the XLE ($30,000) and the top-of-the-line Limited ($34,000), which we tested for this report.

The Prime returns for the new model year with some minor upgrades, including an improved Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of safety features.

Although we did not attempt to recharge our vehicle during our week with the Prius Prime, we also never had to add fuel to it, as the fuel gauge moved so very slowly that we still had two-thirds of a tank of gas when it was time to give the car back. That was after about 200 miles of driving mostly around our home area.

This is the fourth generation of the trendsetting Prius hybrid, whose standard versions – without the plug – range from $24,525-$32,650 for model year 2021. There are seven non-plug-in trim levels, which includes five with the standard front-wheel drive, and two with all-wheel drive.

The base model is the Prius L Eco, which has the $24,525 price. Other non-plug-in trims include the LE ($25,735), LE AWD-e ($27,135), XLE ($28,575), XLE AWD-e ($29,575), 2020 Edition ($29,875); and the Limited ($32,650).

Although the regular Prius Liftback does not have plug-in recharging capability for its hybrid battery system, the battery is automatically recharged while the vehicle is operating on gasoline power or coasting.

With its most-recent makeover, the regular Prius improved on the already great combined EPA mileage rating of the model it replaced. Current fuel-economy estimates are 54 mpg city/50 highway/52 combined for the regular Prius Liftback models, 52/48/50 for the all-wheel-drive models, and 58/53/56 for the Eco model, which is not to be confused with the Prime plug-in model.

The Prius Prime has EPA ratings of 55/53/54 mpg on gasoline only, but a whopping 133 mpg-e using the EPA’s special rating for plug-in hybrids, taking into account some battery-only use.

Although not the first hybrid to be introduced in the U.S., the Prius is the one most associated with the hybrid phenomenon. Introduced in 2000, the newest generation, which arrived for 2017, has a more-normal appearance than that of the previous generation, but is still readily identifiable as a Prius because its rear end is similar to that of the last generation (minus the dual rear window glass).

The Prius Hybrid Synergy Drive system has two versions: one for the all-wheel-drive models, with a nickel-metal-hydride battery pack; and a different one, with a lithium-ion battery pack, for the rest.

Under the hood of all models is a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle inline four-cylinder engine with 95 horsepower and 105 foot-pounds of torque, boosted by a 600-volt DC motor/generator that produces 71 horsepower and 120 foot-pounds of torque. The gasoline engine and electric motor working together produce a total of 121 horsepower.

There is an electronically controlled continuously variable automatic transmission.

On the Prius Prime, the battery pack can be recharged in just over two hours using a 240-volt charging system, or in five-and-a-half hours using the built-in 110-volt charger.

Surprisingly, there is plenty of power, which can be directly attributed to the low-end torque generated by the electric motor on startup or hard acceleration.

We drove the Prius on a variety of road types, including winding country lanes with and without pavement, and with varying degrees of slope. There was never a worry that we did not have enough power, even on some uphill runs and while passing on two-lane roads.

The latest Prius was the first vehicle to be based on Toyota’s new global vehicle architecture, which is meant to underpin a large variety of the automaker’s products. This version is longer and lower than the third generation, with a sleeker overall appearance. The sporty design is supposed to convey a feeling of forward motion, Toyota said. The hood is lower, and the roof peak was moved forward.

Bold character lines run along the sides, and the car got some stylish new exterior features, including LED headlights and LED rear combination lights.

Seven exterior colors are offered, including the premium Supersonic Red ($425 extra), along with Wind Chill Pearl, Blue Magnetism, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Classic Silver Metallic, Titanium Glow, and Midnight Black Metallic.

Our tester came in the Magnetic Gray Metallic color. The Prius has a premium interior with a wrap-around dash design, form-hugging seats, less-complicated controls and improved visibility.

The newest Prius still has a hatchback configuration for cargo-hauling convenience, and there is room for up to five people to ride comfortably.

The cargo area behind the back seat has 19.8 cubic feet of space.

The new Prius was among the first U.S. Toyota models to include the Toyota Safety Sense system, which is now standard on all Prius versions. This multi-feature advanced safety package for 2021 includes automatic emergency braking with the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian and Bicyclist Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Lane Tracing Assist and Road Sign Assist.

Standard on the Prius Limited are remote keyless entry with pushbutton start, and rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers. Also included are fog lights and accessory lights, 15-inch alloy wheels with covers, and heated exterior mirrors.

Limited models have the faux-leather SofTex-trimmed heated front seats, contrast stitching, seatback pockets, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support, four-way adjustable front passenger seat and a cargo cover.

Our vehicle also had the premium JBL audio system with navigation, vertical 11.6-inch touch screen, 10 speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB port with iPhone connectivity, advanced voice recognition, hands-free phone capability, phone book access, music streaming via Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and integrated backup camera display. There were two USB charge ports.

Besides Toyota Safety Sense, the Prius includes the Toyota Star Safety System with Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, traction control, antilock brakes with Electronic Brake-force Distribution and Brake Assist, Smart Stop Technology, front seat-mounted side air bags, a passenger seat-cushion air bag, driver’s knee air bag, front and rear roof-mounted side-curtain air bags, child-seat anchors, tire-pressure monitoring and a Vehicle Proximity Notification System.

Also included are a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and sonar parking assist.

The only extra on our 2021 Prius Prime Limited tester was the carpeted floor mats/cargo mat package ($259). Total sticker price was $35,254, including freight and options.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.

2021 Toyota Prius Prime

The package: Midsize, five-door, five-passenger, four-cylinder, front-wheel drive, gasoline-electric/battery powered, plug-in hybrid hatchback.

Highlights: Toyota’s groundbreaking hybrid now includes the Prime, which replaces the previous generation’s Plug-In Hybrid model. It can run on battery power alone with external recharging, or on its gasoline engine when the hybrid battery runs down. It’s based on the fourth generation of the Prius, which debuted for 2016.

Negatives: Battery-only operation is limited to 25 miles per charge, although the car will keep going after that with the built-in gasoline engine.

Engines: 1.8-liter inline Atkinson cycle four-cylinder gasoline engine combined with an electric motor.

Transmission: Continuously variable automatic.

Power: 121 horsepower, combined gasoline/electric.

Length: 182.9 inches.

Curb weight: 3,365-3,375 pounds.

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Cargo volume: 19.8 cubic feet.

Side air bags: Front seat-mounted, roof-mounted side-curtain for both rows, standard.

Electronic stability control: Standard, with traction control.

Fuel capacity/type: 11.3 gallons/unleaded regular.

EPA fuel economy: 133 MPGe (electric operation); 55 city/53 highway/54 combined (gasoline/hybrid operation).

Major competitors: Hyundai Ioniq plug-in, Honda Accord Hybrid, Ford Fusion Hybrid, Volkswagen Jetta hybrid, Toyota Camry hybrid, Hyundai Sonata hybrid.

Base price range (2021): $28,220-$34,000, plus $995 freight.

Price as tested: $35,254, including freight and options (2021 Prius Prime Limited).

On the Road rating: 9.2 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.