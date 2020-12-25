Lexus NX 300 compact crossover offers gasoline and hybrid models

The 2021 Lexus NX 300 and NX 300h are essentially just fancier versions of the Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid, but in this case, the NX came first, at least as a hybrid.

Lexus introduced the NX 300h for 2015, while the RAV4’s hybrid version didn’t arrive until a year later.

But the NX 300h and its non-hybrid sibling, originally called the NX 200t but now named the NX 300, are both built on the same architecture as the RAV4.

Both NX versions were updated for 2018, which is when the regular model became the NX 300, and for 2021, there are just a few changes.

For the new model year, both models get the Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert as standard equipment, and the Homelink universal garage/gate opener added to the navigation package, along with the Lexus Safety System-Plus also included.

Available as standalone options for 2021 are the Lexus Enform Wi-Fi (with 4gb of data complimentary for three months) and a hands-free power rear hatch with kick sensor.

Other options include Intuitive Parking Assist, designed to notify the driver of detected obstacles and help with parallel parking.

Both the NX 300 and 300h will also be available in the new Nori Green Pearl exterior color.

The NX 300 remains one of the most-appealing luxury-utility vehicle designs on the road.

Prices for 2021 begin at $37,510 (plus $1,025 freight) for the base NX 300 gasoline model with front-wheel drive. Other gas models include the base all-wheel drive ($38,910); the front-drive Luxury ($43,960) and all-wheel-drive Luxury ($45,360); the front-drive F Sport ($39,610); and the F Sport AWD ($41,010), which we tested for this report.

Hybrid models, which come only with all-wheel drive, start with the base trim ($40,060), followed by the Luxury ($46,510) and the F Sport Black Line ($46,810).

Special features that create the F Sport trim are a sport-tuned suspension, F Sport NuLuxe (faux leather) seats, Sport trim, perforated-leather-trimmed F Sport heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, front fog and cornering lights, premium LED daytime running lights, F Sport door scuff plates, a black headliner, black outside mirrors, Active Sound Control, aluminum sport pedals, and 18-inch F Sport wheels.

All-wheel drive was included in the $41,010 base price of our test vehicle, which was a $1,500 upcharge over the front-drive F Sport price.

Our NX 300 F Sport came with a long list of options, including the Premium F Sport package ($2,365), which added heated/ventilated front seats, a power tilt/slide moon roof, and the Lexus Memory System for the driver’s seat, outside mirrors and steering-wheel position.

We also had the Navigation Package ($3,045) with a 10.3-inch multimedia display, 14-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, and interior auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink.

Our vehicle also came with the Triple Beam LED Headlight package ($1,515) with adaptive front lighting; the panoramic-view monitor ($800); Adaptive Variable Suspension ($770); premium Cadmium Orange exterior paint ($595); Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking ($535); windshield-wiper de-icer and Fast-Response Interior Heater ($100); and key gloves ($25).

Under the hood of the gasoline-only NX 300 is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with 235 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. The engine connects to a six-speed automatic transmission, which is a bit behind the times considering most luxury manufacturers now have transmissions with eight or more speeds.

Since the NX is relatively light for an SUV (4,050 pounds with all-wheel drive), the 2.0-liter turbo engine provided us plenty of power for all our routine driving on city streets, country roads and interstate highways.

The dash has a metal-faced four-dial gauge cluster with 3-D speedometer and tachometer displays. In the F Sport, gauges have full-length illuminated needles.

There is a 4.2-inch LCD driver-information center in the middle of the instrument panel. Changing drive modes with the user-selectable switch changes the display to red for Sport mode. Other available modes are Normal and Eco.

F Sport models include a unique honeycomb front end with a special grille and a lower bumper with elegant chrome trim.

Active Sound Control amplifies the engine exhaust note through the audio system’s speakers, so the passengers can hear the engine revving. The volume is adjustable.

The F Sport package offers perforated black or Circuit Red NuLuxe upholstery, accented by metallic trim. Seats have black accent strips with perforated NuLuxe seat inserts and smooth bolsters.

NX 300 Luxury models come with real leather upholstery in Crème or black, along with Linear Black Shadow wood trim.

There are two rows of seating, and the standard 60/40 split rear seat with recline can be upgraded with a power-folding feature, not included on our tester, using switches on the instrument panel, on the side of each rear seat, or in the luggage compartment.

The available power liftgate includes height settings with memory, and can be opened or closed by switches on the instrument panel, the hatch itself, or the wireless remote.

EPA fuel-economy ratings for the F Sport with all-wheel drive are 22 mpg city/27 highway/24 combined. Regular gas models with front drive have ratings of 22/28/25 (22/28/24 with AWD).

For the hybrid NX 300h, EPA ratings are 33/30/31. The hybrid comes with a special Atkinson cycle 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 154 horsepower, connected to two electric motors.

The main power – from the gasoline engine and one of the vehicle’s two electric motors -- goes to the front wheels, while the rear wheels are driven by the second electric motor.

Together, the gasoline engine and electric motors give the NX 300h a total of 194 horsepower, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds. The electric motor kicks in automatically to boost power on startup and whenever extra zip is needed while cruising or passing – all seamlessly, with no driver input required.

There is also an EV mode that allows the vehicle to run solely on the main electric motor for a little over a half-mile at speeds up to about 25 mph. There are both a hybrid system indicator and fuel-consumption indicator that provide info through a 4.2-inch TFT screen to help the driver operate the vehicle as economically as possible.

At the rear of the NX is a sharply-raked tailgate and integrated spoiler, along with the signature Lexus L-shape LED light clusters. The power-operated tailgate was designed to echo the spindle grille look from the front.

The outside mirrors also include turn signals, and there are LED lights that illuminate all four door handles and the ground in front of the door as the driver approaches the vehicle.

There are eight air bags, including driver knee and side curtains for both rows. Other safety features include electronic stability control with traction control, electronic brake-force distribution with brake assist, and Toyota’s Smart Stop technology.

We had three people in the NX for most of our test week. There’s plenty of room for four adults, and enough for five if you’re not going a long way.

With all options and freight, the total sticker price for our 2021 NX 300 F Sport tester was $51,785.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.

2021 Lexus NX 300/300h

The package: Compact, front- or all-wheel-drive, four-door, five-passenger, gasoline-only or gasoline/electric hybrid, premium crossover utility vehicle.

Highlights: This is a Lexus compact crossover built on the same architecture as the popular Toyota RAV4. Originally introduced for 2015 as the NX 200t gasoline model and NX 300h hybrid, the NX line was significantly updated for 2018 and the gasoline version became the NX 300.

Negatives: Six-speed automatic transmission on the gasoline-only models is a bit dated.

Overall length: 182.3 inches.

Curb weight: 3,940-4,180 pounds.

Engine/motor: 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder gasoline engine (NX 300); 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle inline four-cylinder gasoline engine, plus front and rear electric drive motors (NX 300h hybrid).

Transmission: Six-speed automatic (NX 300); continuously variable automatic (hybrid).

Power/torque: 235 HP./258 foot-pounds; 154 HP./152 foot-pounds (hybrid, gasoline engine alone); total combined 194 HP., gasoline engine plus electric motors.

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Cargo volume: 16.8 cubic feet (behind rear seat); 53.7 cubic feet (rear seat folded).

Towing capacity: 2,000 pounds (NX 300); 1,500 pounds (NX 300h).

Electronic stability control: Standard.

Side air bags: Front seat-mounted, both rows; side-curtain, both rows.

EPA fuel economy: 22 mpg city/28 highway/24 combined (NX 300, front drive); 22/28/24 (AWD); 22/27/24 (AWD, F Sport); 33/30/31 (hybrid).

Fuel capacity/type: 15.9 gallons/unleaded premium (NX 300); 14.8 gallons/unleaded regular (hybrid).

Base price range: $37,510-$45,360 plus $1,025 freight.

Price as tested: $51,785, including freight and options (2021 NX 300 F Sport AWD).

On the Road rating: 9.2 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.