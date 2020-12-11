Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban get makeovers for model year 2021

Chevrolet’s Arlington-built full-size SUVs, the Tahoe and its longer sibling, the Suburban, entered their newest generation for 2021 with a major makeover and lots of new technologies, as well as the first diesel-engine option.

Tahoe and Suburban essentially are the same vehicle, with the Suburban just being about 14 inches longer to create more third-row seat space and additional cargo capacity.

With the remake, there is now 60% more cargo room behind the third row for Tahoe, and 19 percent more maximum cargo space behind the first row for Suburban.

The Tahoe, which we tested for this report, also gets 10 inches more third-row legroom. Overall. It’s nearly seven inches longer than the previous version.

For 2021, the Tahoe comes in five trim levels: LS ($49,000 plus $1,295 freight); LT ($53,800); RST ($57,100); Z71 ($59,200, four-wheel drive only); Premier ($62,600); and High Country ($69,600). Those prices are for rear-wheel-drive models (except the Z71); four-wheel drive is available on all models for an additional $3,000.

Standard on all but the High Country model is a 5.3-liter V-8 gasoline engine with 355 horsepower and 383 foot-pounds of torque. The High Country comes with a 6.2-liter gasoline V-8 with 420 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque. Also available is a turbocharged 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine cranking out 277 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque.

All engines come with a 10-speed automatic transmission with pushbutton electronic shift.

Our four-wheel-drive Premier tester, with the 5.3-liter engine, had a base price of $65,600, but topped out at $71,380 with freight and one option, the Premium Package ($4,485).

That package added the Advanced Trailering System, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, 15-inch diagonal multicolor Head-Up Display, HD Surround Vision, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Max Trailering Package, Panoramic power sunroof, Enhanced Cooling Radiator, Integrated trailer brake controller, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking

These well-equipped and –appointed large SUVs have seating for up to eight passengers, and plenty of cargo space. A seven-passenger seating layout, included on our test vehicle, has dual captain’s chairs in the middle row instead of s three-person bench.

We also had an independent rear suspension paired with Magnetic Ride Control.

The Tahoe and Suburban have best-in-class nine camera views and new trailering features, including trailer profiles, trailer tire pressure/temperature monitoring and Side Blind Zone Alert for trailering.

Our Premier came with 20-inch polished-aluminum wheels, but nine different 22-inch wheel packages are offered, ranging from $1,975 to $2,995. Also available is a Texas Edition package ($2,000), which includes 22-inch slit-six-spoke polished wheels.

Our beautiful Tahoe came in the Satin Steel Metallic exterior color, with a Jet Black/Maple Sugar interior. The front bucket seats were leather.

All of these big SUVs are assembled at the General Motors Arlington plant, and because of the lower gasoline prices we’ve been enjoying most of the past three years, they’re helping to drive up sales for GM. They’re boosting profits, as well, because they typically net a lot more money per unit to the automaker than its less-expensive cars and crossovers do.

Our Tahoe was powered by the 5.3-liter V-8 engine, and with the redesign, the six-speed manual transmission for this engine has been replaced by the 10-speed. The transmission is now shifted using a row of vertical push-pull buttons on the dash just to the right of the steering wheel.

The cargo area behind the third-row seat is now 25.5 cubic feet, up from last year’s 15.3 cubic feet. With the third row folded, it expands to 72.6 cubic feet, up from last year’s 51.7 cubic feet. With both rear seats folded, there is 122.9 cubic feet of space, up from 94.7.

Our vehicle had the power-fold third-row bench seat and second-row bucket seats with power release to fold them for extra cargo space. The buttons for these are on the right side wall of the cargo compartment. There is a hands-free power liftgate that works automatically with the key still in the operator’s pocket. A Chevy bowtie light projects onto the ground at the rear as the person with the key approaches.

The Tahoe is available with rear- or four-wheel drive at all trim levels except the Z71, which comes only with 4WD. There is a rotary dial on the dash to the left of the steering column that has setting for 2WD, Automatic, 4WD High or 4WD Low. That means there is a low-range setting for serious off-road driving, although not many people would put such an expensive vehicle into such a situation.

This newest Tahoe features a quieter cabin, smoother performance and more-efficient powertrain than the previous generation, EPA ratings for our four-wheel-drive Premier were 16 mpg city/22 highway/18 combined. During our test, with about a 60-40 mix of highway-city driving, we averaged 18.3 mpg.

The Tahoe isn’t as quiet at highway speeds as its Cadillac Escalade sibling, though, as my middle-row passengers had a hard time carrying on a conversation with me in the driver’s seat at highway speeds without me having to raise my voice.

There are numerous subtle exterior changes, including a new grille. But the redesigned model is clearly recognizable as a Tahoe.

Among standard exterior features were LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights; dual exhaust tips; and power/folding side mirrors.

Inside, we had heated and ventilated front seats that were quite comfortable, with power adjustment for driver and passenger. There was a memory feature for the driver’s seat, outside mirrors and the tilt/slide steering column.

The rear-camera mirror that came in the Premium Package eliminated the blocking of the rearview mirror by the rear headrests and body parts. The driver can flip the mirror back to standard view if desired.

Tri-zone automatic climate control, universal garage/gate opener, and a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system were standard, and there was a 10.2-inch color touch screen that sat upright at the top front center of the dash for the navigation and infotainment system.

There was plenty of power from the 5.3-liter engine, and with the four-wheel drive, my Tahoe could tow trailers weighing up to 8,200 pounds (8,400 with two-wheel drive).

To help boost fuel economy, the engine has technologies such as automatic stop/start, direct fuel injection, cylinder deactivation during highway cruising, continuously variable valve timing and an advanced combustion system.

Among other suspension and mechanical features are a coil-over-shock front suspension, five-link/coil-spring rear suspension, a wider rear track, electric power steering, and standard automatic-locking rear differential.

Included on all models is a four-wheel antilock disc-brake system featuring GM’s Duralife brake rotors, designed to last twice as long as conventional rotors.

For connectivity, the Tahoe features a 4G LTE Hot Spot (built-in Wi-Fi) that’s active when the ignition is on, allowing everyone in the vehicle to connect to the Web. Our vehicle also had GM’s OnStar system and satellite radio.

There was wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. We had dual USB ports and a 12-volt power outlet in front, where there is are some small open cubbies perfect for portable devices. There were two more USB ports, an auxiliary input and another 12-volt outlet inside the center console, which also doubled as an armrest for the driver and front passenger.

Safety features include front and rear automatic braking, which uses radar and ultrasonic sensors to help avoid low-speed collisions; as well as GM’s Safety Alert Seat, which vibrates under the driver to warn about potential crash threats. A backup-camera system was also included on our tester.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

The package: Full-size, seven- or eight-passenger, five-door, four-wheel-drive, V-8 powered sport utility vehicle.

Highlights: The Tahoe, completely redesigned for 2021, is a sturdy family hauler with lots of power, a smooth ride, and a long list of standard and optional convenience and safety features.

Negatives: Can get pricey with options.

Engine: 5.3-liter gasoline V-8; 6.2-liter gasoline V-8; 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel (late availability).

Transmission: 10-speed automatic.

Power/torque: 355 HP./383 foot-pounds (5.3-liter); 420 HP./460 foot-pounds (6.2 liter); 277 HP./460 foot-pounds (diesel).

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Length: 210.7 inches.

Curb weight range: 5,473-5,845 pounds.

Cargo capacity: 25.5 cubic feet (behind third row); 72.6 cubic feet (behind second row, third row folded).

Electronic stability control: Standard.

Side air bags: Front seat-mounted, three-row side curtain.

Towing capacity: 8,400 pounds (2WD/5.3-liter); 8,200 (4WD, 5.3-liter).

EPA fuel economy: 16 mpg city/20 highway/18 combined (5.3-liter, RWD, AWD).

Fuel capacity/type: 24 gallons/unleaded regular (5.3, 6.2) or low-sulfur diesel (3.0 diesel).

Base price range: $49,000-$69,600 plus $1,295 freight.

Price as tested: $71,380 with freight and options (2021 Premier 4WD).

Major competitors: Cadillac Escalade, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, Nissan Armada, GMC Yukon, Infiniti QX80, Toyota Sequoia, Lexus GX 460.

On the Road rating: 9.3 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.