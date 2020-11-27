Lexus ES 300h premium hybrid sedan updated just last year, starts at $41,810

The popular Lexus ES midsize hybrid sedan, known as the ES 300h, was restyled along with its gasoline-only ES 350 sibling as the ES line entered its seventh generation for 2019.

A hybrid version of the ES first appeared 15 years ago, and after last year’s re-do, it returned for 2020 with just a few changes.

ES 300h models come in three trim levels for 2020: base ($41,810 plus $1,025 freight, Luxury ($44,665) and Ultra Luxury ($45,610), which we tested for this report.

The 2020 changes include standard power-folding outside mirrors and the addition of Android Auto compatibility to the infotainment system, which also works with Apple CarPlay.

For better fuel economy -- about double that of the ES 350’s city mileage rating -- the ES 300h comes with a gasoline-electric hybrid system and is EPA rated at 43 mpg city/44 highway/44 combined. That’s excellent for a premium sedan with traditional non-hybrid (non-weird) styling that differs little from the gasoline-only ES.

Under the hood of the ES 300h is essentially the same Hybrid Synergy Drive system found in the similar Toyota Camry and Toyota Avalon Hybrids. It features a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor, giving the vehicle a total of 215 horsepower.

The gasoline engine alone produces 176 horsepower and 163 foot-pounds of torque. The smaller, more-efficient electric motor introduced last year adds 39 horsepower. The engine and motor together send power to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission, rather than the conventional automatic used in the ES 350.

While the hybrid has just a four-cylinder engine, it gives the feel of a V-6 because of the extra torque provided by the electric motor. That torque is available from start-up. The hybrid isn’t as quick to accelerate as the standard model, but close. It can go from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds. Top speed of the hybrid is electronically limited to 112 mph.

A nickel-metal-hydride battery pack under the rear seat powers the electric motor, and the car recharges the battery when the gasoline engine is running or while the vehicle is coming to a stop with the driver’s foot off the accelerator. There is no plug-in option for external recharging.

The new design introduced for 2019 brings more refinement and luxury to the ES line. It’s based on Toyota’s Global Architecture–K architecture, which Toyota said “gave the designers the flexibility to create an ES that’s as visibly striking as it is enjoyable to drive.”

This newest ES is 2.6 inches longer, 1.8 inches wider and 0.2 inches lower than the previous generation, and all four wheels have been pushed closer to the corners for a more-stable ride. The wheelbase is two inches longer, while the front track is nearly a half-inch wider and the rear track is 1.5 inches wider.

Inside, the cabin offers comfortable seating for up to five people, with refined, upscale materials and leather upholstery.

Our top-of-the-line Ultra Luxury model came with heated and ventilated semi-aniline leather front seats, with a 14-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and 10-way power passenger seat.

There’s a memory system for the driver’s seat, outside mirrors and steering wheel. Other standard features include rain-sensing wipers, wood interior trim and ambient lighting.

While 17-inch split five-spoke alloy wheels are standard, our tester had an upgrade to 18-inch split five-spoke noise-reduction alloy wheels to help make the ride quieter for then “ultra-luxury” feel.

Other standard exterior features on this upscale trim level include a rear spoiler, bi-LED headlights and daytime running lights, intelligent high beams, road-sign assist, electrochromic heated/power/folding outside mirrors, hands-free power-opening trunk lid, and performance suspension dampers (front and rear).

Our tester had an upgrade to the Triple Beam LED Headlights ($1,515).

Standard interior amenities on our vehicle included steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, SmartAccess with pushbutton start/stop, backup camera with guidelines, power rear sunshade with manual rear-door sunshades, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power tilt/slide moon roof.

The included Lexus Safety System brought a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist.

There are 10 standard air bags, including seat-mounted side air bags and roof-mounted side-curtain air bags for both rows. Also included are Brake Assist with Smart-Stop Technology, and a Drive Mode Select system with Eco, Normal and Sport settings.

A Lexus Multimedia System with eight-inch color display is standard, along with a 10-speaker Lexus Premium Sound System with voice command.

But our tester came with the optional Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Package ($2,900) with a 12.3-inch color multimedia display, Lexus Enform Dynamic Navigation and Destination Assist (with three-year trial), Dynamic Voice Command (included for the first 10 years of ownership), and Mark Levinson PurePlay 17-speaker/1,800-watt Surround Sound audio system.

We also had a wireless phone charge ($75), all-weather floor liners with trunk tray ($280), and paint-protection film ($450).

A Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert was a $1,900 option on our car. We also had the 10-2-inch Head-Up Display ($500), Heated Wood and Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel with windshield-wiper de-icer and the Fast-Response Interior Heater ($430).

Our vehicle came in a pleasant Sunset Green metallic exterior color.

There is as much headroom in the rear as there is in the front, and as with most midsize sedans, three people can ride in the back seat, although two are more comfortable.

Total sticker price for our 2020 Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury sedan, including freight and options, was $55,690.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.

2020/2021 Lexus ES 300h sedan

The package: Premium, midsize, four-door, five-passenger, front-wheel-drive, gasoline/electric hybrid sedan.

Highlights: The midsize Lexus sedan was completely restyled for 2019 for its seventh generation, while the hybrid version entered its third generation, with styling, interior and technology updates, and additional safety and convenience features. It returns mostly unchanged for 2020. This best-selling Lexus sedan line offers a long list of standard or available premium features.

Negatives: Can get pricey with all the options.

Engine: 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gasoline engine coupled with an electric motor.

Transmission: Continuously variable automatic.

Power/torque: 176 HP./163 foot-pounds (four-cylinder gasoline engine) plus 39 HP. (electric motor) for total 215 HP.

Length: 195.5 inches.

Curb weight: 3,704 pounds.

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Electronic stability control: Standard.

Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; side-curtain for both rows.

Trunk capacity: 13.9 cubic feet.

EPA fuel economy: 43 mpg city/44 highway/44 combined.

Fuel capacity/type: 13.2 gallons/regular unleaded.

Major competitors: Toyota Avalon Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid.

Base price: $41,810 plus $1,025 freight.

Price as tested: $55,690, including freight and options (2020 ES 300h Ultra Luxury).

On the Road rating: 9.3 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.