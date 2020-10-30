Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited offers comfort, safety, convenience

George (Chambers) Williams III

The latest generation of Toyota’s San Antonio-built Tundra full-size pickup comes in two body styles – Double Cab and CrewMax – and a variety of trim levels, including the well-equipped Limited CrewMax version we tested recently.

The Limited CrewMax starts at $44,135 (plus $1,595 freight) for the rear-wheel drive model, but our tester was the four-wheel-drive version, which begins at $47,185.

Differences between Double Cab and CrewMax versions essentially boil down to the size of the doors, length of the cargo bed and the roominess of the cabs, with the crew cab obviously being bigger to accommodate a crew of workers – or your five-person family with husky teens.

The Limited trim is third-highest in the Tundra lineup, just above the SR5 and just below the posh Platinum and 1794 Edition models (with equal prices) at the top. Limited versions come with their own long line of standard and premium features, making them comfortable and accommodating for long drives or everyday chores.

SR5, Platinum and 1794 Edition CrewMax models come with a 5.5-foot cargo bed. Double Cab Limited models come with a 6.5-foot bed. Platinum and 1794 models aren’t available in Double Cab versions, or with a longer bed.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For 2020, all Tundra models come with Toyota’s 5.7-liter i-Force V-8 engine, cranking out 381 horsepower and 401 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.

In the CrewMax models, EPA ratings are 13 mpg city/18 highway/15 combined, with rear-wheel drive, or 13/17/14 with four-wheel drive, such as in our Limited tester.

Our 4X4 truck came with a maximum 1,560-pound payload and 9,800-pound trailer-towing limit, For the two-wheel drive, the payload can be up to 1,660 pounds, and the trailer can weigh up to 10,100 pounds.

Safety is emphasized on the Tundra. Standard on all models is the Toyota Safety Sense-Pedestrian system, which includes Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection function, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Automatic High Beams.

Included in our truck’s Limited Premium Package ($1,535) were the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems. Also in the package were an upgraded JBL audio system; front and rear parking sonar; and an anti-theft system, including vehicle immobilizer.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Other Tundra trim levels include the base SR and the off-road flagship TRD Pro. Double Cab models are also available with a long bed – 8.1 feet. But Double Cab models have just 34.7 inches of rear legroom, compared with 42.3 inches for the CrewMax.

Standard CrewMax features include a power-operated vertical sliding rear window, and on the Limited, plush front bucket seats. The rear bench seat cushions can be folded up to make for a larger inside cargo space when there are no rear passengers.

Tundra cargo beds are 22.2 inches deep. The lockable easy-lower-and-lift tailgate opens softly, and can be easily removed. Also available are a deck-rail system and a spray-on bed liner ($579, included on our tester).

Other extras on our Limited CrewMax included a power tilt/slide moon roof ($850) and running boards ($345).

The high-end Tundra models – the Platinum and 1794 Edition – have matching amenities and are priced at $48,775 with rear-drive, or $51,825 with four-wheel drive. Differentiating it from the Platinum model is the 1794 Edition’s Western theme, which is similar in concept to the Ford F-series King Ranch and Chevrolet Silverado High Country models.

For those not familiar with the site of the Toyota plant in San Antonio, the 1794 Edition reflects the year of the founding of the ranch upon which the huge manufacturing facility was built in the mid-2000s on the city’s far south side.

Included in the unique features of this special 1794 Tundra are saddle-brown premium leather seats with embossed-leather and suede accents; and a four-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood-grain accents.

In the Limited CrewMax, the front bucket seats are large and recliner-like, and the back seat is as long and comfortable as a leather couch, with plenty of room for up to three people. No one is cramped sitting back there, thanks to the plentiful knee room and legroom, even with the front seats moved back to accommodate larger people.

Soft-touch materials are used throughout the cabin, trimming the shift console, doors and instrument panel.

A center console between the front seats has a tray on top to keep small electronics secure while driving, and there are three cupholders, along with USB, power and audio-input connections in front of the cupholders, with another area perfect for holding smartphones.

Among other standard features on the Limited are heated front seats, navigation, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory and a six-way power front passenger seat.

The fuel tank has a capacity of 38 gallons – up from 26.4 gallons in the previous – on Limited, Platinum, 1794 and TRD Pro models. These trims also have integrated Trailer Brake Control and Trailer Sway Control systems.

Our truck came with 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and the Cavalry Blue exterior color. Also included were LED headlights, fog lights and daytime running lights.

The part-time four-wheel drive is controlled by a rotary switch on the dash to the right of the steering column, and has four-wheel-drive high- and low-range modes for serious off-road driving.

Other standard safety features on all Tundra models include electronic stability control with traction control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist, and Toyota’s Smart Stop accelerator-override technology.

There are eight air bags, including front seat-mounted side air bags, roof-mounted side-curtain bags, and driver and front passenger knee bags.

Total sticker price of our 2020 Tundra Limited CrewMax four-wheel drive was $51,989, including freight and options.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.

2020 Toyota Tundra Limited CrewMax

The package: Premium full-size, five-passenger, four-door, rear- or four-wheel-drive, V-8 powered, light-duty pickup truck.

Highlights: This is one of the well-equipped models of the San Antonio-built Toyota full-size pickup. It comes with a long list of standard features, and has four full-size doors and enough interior space for up to five adults to ride in comfort. Included are plenty of high-tech safety and connectivity technologies.

Negatives: Poor fuel economy, typical for this class.

Engine: 5.7-liter V-8.

Transmission: Six-speed automatic.

Power/torque: 381 HP./401 foot-pounds.

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Length: 228.9 inches (with 5-foot-5 cargo box).

Curb weight: 5,380-5,680 pounds.

Cargo capacity (payload): 1,440-1,660 pounds.

Electronic stability control: Standard.

Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; side-curtain both rows.

Towing capacity: 10,010 pounds (2WD); 9,800 pounds (4WD).

EPA fuel economy: 13 mpg city/18 highway/15 combined (2WD); 13/17/14 (4WD).

Fuel capacity/type: 38 gallons/regular unleaded.

Base prices (Limited CrewMax): $44,135 plus $1,595 freight (2WD); $47,185 (4WD).

Price as tested: $51,989, including freight and options (2020 Tundra Limited CrewMax 4X4).

Major competitors: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, Ford F-150 SuperCrew, Ram 1500 Crew Cab.

On the Road rating: 9.3 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.