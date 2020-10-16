Honda gives Odyssey minivan styling, safety updates for 2021

George (Chambers) Williams III,

Honda’s popular Odyssey minivan, the best-seller in its class for the past 10 years, returns for 2021 with some key styling, safety and technology upgrades

Prices for 2021 begin at $31,790 (plus $1,120 freight) for the base LX model, and range as high as $47,820 Elite, which we tested for this report. In between are the EX ($35,190), EX-L ($38,460), and the Touring ($42,500).

Among exterior changes are a new blackout grille with a top chrome strip, more-powerful LED headlights, a new front bumper fascia with revised fog-light housings, new gloss-black trim with a chrome strip under the rear window, and new 19-inch wheel designs for Touring and Elite models.

Inside, second-row seats on all trims are now able to fold nearly flat, making them easier to remove. EX and higher models have restyled seats and new three-color floor mats.

EX-L, Touring and Elite models now have contrast seat stitching, as well as power lumbar support for the front passenger seat. Touring and Elite models have new piano-black trim on the dash, doors and front door handles.

Honda’s new Rear Seat Reminder system is now standard, and can also be integrated with the available CabinWatch child-viewing system, included on Touring and Elite models.

Odysseys with CabinTalk and CabinWatch can now use both systems simultaneously, Honda says, and that upgrade will be applied to 2018-2020 Odysseys with these systems through an over-the-air update.

The Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assist technologies now includes Low-Speed Follow, Pedestrian Emergency Braking, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Touring models get 19-inch wheels for the first time, and our Elite model came with the new Shark Gray 19-inch painted alloy wheels, exclusive to the Elite.

Premium exterior colors for 2021, which cost $395 extra, include Platinum White Pearl, Deep Scarlet Pearl, Pacific Pewter Metallic and Forest Mist Metallic (included on our tester).

Our Elite model came with a beige interior with perforated-leather/heated/ventilated front and middle-row seats, and contrast stitching and piping on the seats in all three rows. Elite models also have new dash trim with a metallic look, along with auto-dimming outside mirrors.

With the combination of a 3.5-liter V-6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission (with paddle shifters), the Odyssey at all trim levels boasts EPA fuel economy of 19 mpg city/28 highway/22 combined.

The engine cranks out 280 horsepower and 262 foot-pounds of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard; all-wheel drive is not offered.

We had plenty of power, even with up to five people and some cargo on board. The transmission shifted smoothly and almost imperceptibly, even on some uphill grades.

Keyless entry/exit with pushbutton start are standard, along with three-zone automatic climate control.

Also included are 12-way power driver’s seat adjustment and eight-way front passenger seat, both with four-way power lumbar support; rain-sensing wipers; auto-dimming rearview mirror; multi-view rear camera system; premium HD/satellite audio system with 11 speakers, Honda Navigation, mobile hot spot, and HondaLink with smartphone integration; heated/power/leather-wrapped tilt-telescopic steering wheel; and Homelink garage/gate opener system.

Our Elite model included the HondaVAC in-vehicle vacuum cleaner, which lets you clean up from messy beach or camping trips without having to drag a vacuum out of the house.

All models come with Honda Sensing, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System with Pedestrian Detection, the Traffic Sign Recognition system, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System and Road Departure Mitigation.

The 2021 Odyssey also gets the newest Honda Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, designed to improve frontal crash safety. The Odyssey became the first minivan to earn the highest rating – Top Safety Pick-Plus – from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The Odyssey is configured for eight passengers, but the middle seat in the second row can be removed to create a pass-through to the third row.

Up front, there are two bucket seats separated by a removable center console with a deep storage bin that can hold a large purse. On top are a gadget tray in the middle, with two cupholders each in front and back.

Each front door has two storage pockets, a smaller one on top that also could hold a smartphone, and larger one with a bottle holder on the bottom. The sliding rear doors have storage pockets with bottle holders as well, within easy reach of the outboard passengers.

Honda’s third-row “Magic Seat” has a 60/40 split and can be folded flat into the floor either in sections or together to create a larger cargo area when it isn’t needed for passengers. Rear passengers have relatively easy access from the second row by folding the middle seatbacks forward.

A hands-free power tailgate is included. Even with all the seats occupied, there is 38.6 cubic feet of cargo space, some of which is made available by dropping the floor down into a deep well behind the third row. With the third row folded, still leaving room for five passengers, cargo space grows to 92 cubic feet.

The tank holds 19.5 gallons of gasoline, and unleaded regular is acceptable. During our test, we averaged 23.8 mpg, according to the driving computer on the dash. We set the cruise control at the speed limit for the best fuel economy, and drove on both interstate highways and country roads.

Among safety features are four-wheel antilock disc brakes, electronic stability control with traction control, front seat-mounted side air bags, and roof-mounted side-curtain air bags with rollover sensors for all three rows.

The Touring Elite model comes with everything that is available for the Odyssey, including leather, navigation and entertainment. The only extra on our tester was the premium paint.

Total price of our tester was $49,335, including freight and the paint. Honda does not offer options; each trim level’s price is all-inclusive, with no extras available.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.

2021 Honda Odyssey

The package: Front-wheel-drive, five-door, eight-passenger, V-6 powered minivan.

Highlights: Updated for 2021, this is Honda’s ultimate family hauler, and it comes with a variety of comfort and high-tech features that make it a virtual family room on wheels. It is roomy and comfortable, has plenty of power, and has an interior perfectly suited for everyday around-town duty or long road trips.

Negatives: All-wheel drive is not available.

Overall length: 205.2 inches.

Curb weight range: 4,398-4,603 pounds.

Engine: 3.5-liter V-6.

Transmission: 10-speed automatic.

Power/torque: 280 HP./262 foot-pounds.

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Cargo volume: 38.6 cubic feet (behind third row); 92 cubic feet (behind second row, third row folded down).

Towing capacity: 3,500 pounds.

Electronic stability control: Standard.

Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; roof-mounted side-curtain with rollover sensor, all three rows.

EPA fuel economy: 19 mpg city/28 highway /22 combined.

Fuel capacity/type: 19.5 gallons/unleaded regular.

Main competitors: Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager, Toyota Sienna, Nissan Quest, Kia Sedona.

Base price range: $31,790-$47,820, plus $1,120 freight.

Price as tested: $49,335, including freight and premium paint (Elite model).

On the Road rating: 9.2 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail. Actual selling price may vary.