Nissan’s Murano crossover returns for 2020 with more safety technology

The Nissan Murano five-passenger midsize crossover, which received some key design changes and interior upgrades just last year, adds some standard safety features for 2020.

Murano continues with four trim levels, starting with the base front-wheel-drive S ($31,530 plus $1,045 freight), followed by the front-drive SV ($35,160), our tester for this report; SL ($39,630); and Platinum ($43,730). All-wheel drive can be added to any trim level for an additional $1,600.

For2020, the Nissan Safety Shield 360 features are standard on SV, SL and Platinum models. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

Also for2020, the Murano SV adds heated outside mirrors, Intelligent Cruise Control and rear sonar; the SL gets Traffic Sign Recognition; and the Platinum comes with a new smooth leather-wrapped steering wheel.

There is also a new exterior color, Super Black. Colors added last year were Sunset Drift Chroma flair, Mocha Almond Pearl and Deep Blue Pearl.

Styling tweaks introduced last year include a new V-motion grille; restyled LED headlights (now standard) and LED taillights; and new 18- and 20-inch wheel designs.

The Platinum model’s premium interior comes with semi-aniline leather with diamond-quilted inserts and contrasting micro-piping trim for the seats, door armrests and center console lid.

Interior trim schemes include Dark Wood-Tone (Platinum), Light Wood-Tone (SV, SL) and Metallic (S, SV, SL).

Included on all models are the new Rear Door Alert and the Intelligent Driver Alertness system, which monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and inattention.

Our tester came with the SV Premium Package ($2,350), which added the dual-panel moon roof, Intelligent Around View Monitor, LED fog lights, front parking sensors, cashmere leatherette seats, and heated front seats.

The Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection gives the driver a bird’s-eye view of the car from above. The system has cameras on each side and on the front and rear, which combine to feed images to the dash screen.

We also had 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with P235/65R18 all-season tires.

All models come with Zero Gravity front and outboard rear seats, Nissan Connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch color touch screen.

SL and Platinum models add Nissan Connect with Navigation, which now features door-to-door navigation with 3-D building graphics and satellite images, online POI search and traffic information.

Among standard safety features are second-row side air bags and a front passenger knee air bag.

As before, the Murano seats up to five people. There is 32.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seat (31.1 cubic feet with the panoramic moon roof), or 67 cubic feet (65 with the moon roof) with the rear seatback folded down.

All models continue to be powered by a normally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6 engine with 260 horsepower and 240 foot-pounds of torque. It’s connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission.

EPA ratings are 20 mpg city/28 highway/23 combined (front- or all-wheel drive).

The third-generation Murano’s heavily sculptured look brought lots of creases and folds, eliminating the smoother lines of the previous model. One of the coolest features is the panoramic moon roof, which gives the Murano a convertible feel.

Murano’s interior was designed to give occupants the feel of an upscale social lounge, Nissan says. To help with that, our SV model came with comfortable brown leather seats, with buckets up front and a three-person bench in the rear.

Our rear seat had a pull-down center armrest that also had dual cup holders, and, at the front, a gadget cubby for smartphones and such. At the rear of the front console, in easy reach of the rear passengers, there was a USB port, along with dual vents for heating and air conditioning.

There also are map pockets in the backs of the two front seats, and door pockets all four doors with a small bottle holder in each.

The NASA-inspired zero-gravity seats for the driver/front passenger and rear outboard passengers help keep occupants comfortable on long drives, just as they were designed to do for astronauts on long space flights. The rear seats have a three-cushion design, a first for a Nissan vehicle.

Knee room is a bit limited in the rear seat, though, especially when the front seats are set to accommodate larger people.

Also included on our SV was a navigation system combined with the Bose audio system (including two subwoofers), and AM/FM/HD/satellite radio. Nissan Connect with Mobile Apps was standard, along with Bluetooth phone connectivity and audio streaming. The nav system can be operated by voice commands.

We had heated front seats with eight-way power adjustment on the driver’s side, and four-way on the passenger’s side. The steering wheel and shifter were leather-wrapped.

Remote entry with push button start was included, along with dual-zone automatic climate control, a seven-inch in-dash Drive Assist display above the steering column, and a driver’s side memory system for outside mirrors and seat position.

Three 12-volt outlets are provided along with the two USB ports, which can be used for charging of smartphones and tablets.

Outside, our Deep Blue Pearl Murano had fog lights, a power tailgate, heated outside mirrors, and rear tinted privacy glass.

There was more than ample power from the V-6 engine, and the standard traction control helped keep the car going smoothly in all road conditions.

Originally introduced for 2004, the Murano’s name was taken from a style of fine Italian glass. It fits into the Nissan crossover lineup between the compact Rogue and the larger, seven-passenger Pathfinder. Rogue and Pathfinder are assembled in Tennessee, while the Murano is a product of Nissan’s Mississippi plant.

Underneath, the new Murano has a four-wheel independent suspension with a front strut/rearmulti-link arrangement. It comes with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and electronic stability control. Also standard are front the new rear seat-mounted side air bags, roof-mounted side-curtain air bags for both rows, and two front knee air bags.

Besides the Premium Package, our front-drive SV tester came with carpeted floor and cargo mats ($250). Total sticker price was $38,805, including freight and options.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.

2020 Nissan Murano

The package: Five-door, five-passenger, front- or all-wheel-drive, V-6, midsize crossover utility vehicle.

Advantages: Nissan’s midsize crossover moved into its third generation for 2015, with new, bolder styling, a refined interior and more available technology. Styling updates have been included on the 2019 model, along with new technology and interior appointments.

Negatives: Rear seat has limited knee and legroom.

Engine: 3.5-liter V-6,normally aspirated.

Transmission: Continuously variable automatic.

Power/torque: 260 HP./240 foot-pounds

Length: 192.8 inches.

Curb weight range: 3,823-4,137 pounds.

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Side air bags: Front and rear seat-mounted; side-curtain for both rows.

Electronic stability control: Standard.

Cargo volume: 32.1 cubic feet (behind 2nd seat, 31.1 with panoramic moon roof); 67 cubic feet (rear seat folded; 65 with moon roof).

Fuel capacity/type: 19.0 gallons/unleaded regular.

EPA fuel economy: 20 mpg city/28 highway/23 combined for all configurations.

Major competitors: Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Edge, Kia Sorrento, Hyundai Santa Fe.

Base price range: $31,530-$43,730, plus $1,045 freight (add $1,600 for all-wheel drive).

Price as tested: $38,805, including freight and options (SV front-wheel-drive with PremiumPackage).

On the Road rating: 8.7 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.