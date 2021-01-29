Charger raises performance bar with its Hellcat Redeye Widebody

With the introduction of the new “Demon-possessed” Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, Dodge raises the muscle power of the Charger lineup.

The most-powerful and fastest mass-produced four-door family sedan in the world, the Hellcat Redeye with a Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 engine produces 797 horsepower and 707 foot-pounds of torque, and has a top speed of 203 mph.

The SRT designation comes from Street and Racing Technology, and the heart of the new 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes from the limited-production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Charger is offered in eight configurations, priced from $29,995 to $69,995, with five engines ranging from a 3.6-liter V-6 to the 6.2-liter V-8. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available for two trims. The Widebody style is available for one trim and standard on two trims.

For 2021, both Hellcat models have a new performance hood, giving the four-door sedan a more-sinister look. Integrated fender flares add 3.5 inches of width, making room for 20-inch wheels wearing wide Pirelli tires.

A mail-slot grille provides direct air cooling for the radiator to help maintain ideal operating temperatures in even the hottest conditions.

The front and rear fascia are connected by side sills for a smooth, integrated design.

To distinguish between Hellcat models, the Redeye has two-piece SRT Hellcat Redeye fender badges in black chrome with a sinister red jewel-like eye.

The Hellcat Redeye’s supercharged engine is paired with a proven, powerful heavy-duty TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with an upgraded torque converter and driver-oriented electronic shifter.

This intelligent powertrain optimizes fuel economy and enables maximum performance. Hellcat models include Torque Reserve (generates a reserve of torque to be delivered on acceleration from a standstill) and Race Cooldown (continues cooling after the engine is shut off).

HEMI V-8s feature an electronically controlled active exhaust system, delivering the signature Dodge muscle-car rumble.

My Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody was EPA rated for 12 mpg city/21 highway/15 combined. With multiple 10-mile trips I averaged 13.7 mpg.

Excellent braking performance comes from standard Brembo high-performance calipers (red) and vented rotors at all four corners.

Better steering feel (easier turning at parking-lot speeds) comes from electric power steering.

My Hellcat had 20-by-11-inch “Warp Speed” deep dish wheels with a low-gloss Granite finish ($1,095) wearing three-season tires ($695), replacing the new standard Lightweight Carbon Black wheels of the same size.

Drive modes include Sport, Track, and Default, pre-configured to tailor the driving experience, and Custom to allow the driver to select individual preferred settings. Racing-inspired features include Launch Control (manages tire slip for consistent straight-line acceleration), Launch Assist (stops wheel hop to regain full grip), and Line Lock (holds front brakes, leaving rear wheels free for a burnout).

My Charger SRT was IndiGo Blue with Black/Demonic Red interior. Several other available exterior colors play on race-inspired themes; Go Mango, Hellraisin, Octane Red, Smoke Show, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle.

Our Charger’s Widebody package included a single scoop SRT hood, SRT performance spoiler, and Widebody Competition suspension.

The Redeye package ($8,600) featured “Redeye” grille, decklid, and fender badges, Satin Black “Dodge” taillight badges and “Charger” decklid badges.

The race-inspired theme continued inside, with unique interior features including a 220-mph red speedometer, Hellcat Redeye logo splash screen, and new Light Black Chrome instrument-panel badge. The package also included an SRT Power Chiller, which uses the car’s air conditioning refrigerant to help provide cool air to the engine’s cylinders.

The Hellcat logo Laguna leather seats were comfortable, with generous side and seat bolsters. The Demonic Red looked more like brick or terra cotta. With the IndiGo Blue exterior, I might have chosen Houndstooth or Ruby Red. With the leather interior, the instrument panel and door uppers featured Premium French live-stitch.

A Carbon/Suede Interior package ($1,595) featured real carbon-fiber accents and a black suede headliner.

Uconnect 4C, SiriusXM and Guardian Connected Services, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, and a media hub with two USBs and an auxiliary port were standard on my Hellcat. It also came standard with six premium Alpine speakers.

A Navigation and Travel Group ($995) added SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link, Uconnect 4C Navigation with 8.4-inch touch screen, and GPS navigation/antenna input.

Creature comforts (and convenience) included heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated SRT leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift controls, and memory for radio, driver seat, and exterior mirrors.

A bonus for track enthusiasts, SRT Performance Pages allow users to access real-time data about the vehicle’s performance along with a visual of the engine on the screen.

Engine data includes performance, gauges, G-force, and timers that measure acceleration times. Using the vehicle’s cellular connection, the file can be automatically saved to DriveSRT.com, Dodge.com, or Chrysler.com to be retrieved later using a personal log-in.

Charger’s list of standard safety and features includes antilock brakes, stability control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front/side/overhead/knee air bags, seatbelt pretensioners, anti-whiplash head restraints, ParkSense rear park-assist system, ParkView rear back-up camera, Sentry Key theft-deterrent system, and security alarm.

My Charger was roomy, especially in the front, with room for two adults and one child in the back. The front seats were well bolstered to keep occupants in place on curvy roads, with lumbar support for comfort on longer road trips. Rear seats were also well contoured and supportive.

Wide pillars, a small rear window, and a sloping windshield affected visibility, and the sloping rear roofline also made access to the rear awkward.

The trunk was adequate, with a hidden bin under the floor for valuables or tools. Long door pockets with bottle holders were available for all occupants.

The armrest bin had two USB charging ports, a 12-volt outlet, an auxiliary port and a removable tray with coin holders.

A small cubby under the center stack had a 12-volt outlet. Two can-size cupholders on the center console were standard. Rear passengers had seatback pockets, air vents and two USB ports.

The ride was typical muscle-car. A moderate amount of road and tire noise entered the cabin at highway speeds. The gas pedal was touchy, giving the car a slight fishtail motion on brisk acceleration on slippery surfaces.

Uconnect controls, including voice controls, were quick and easy to use, with menu items always displayed at the bottom of the large screen.

Hardcore enthusiasts can indulge in an SRT Track Experience at the Bob Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona -- provided in the purchase price of the SRT Hellcat Widebody.

With $13,275 in options, a $2,100 gas-guzzler tax and $1,495 destination charges, my exciting, fun-to-drive Charger SRT delivered for $86,865.

The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.