Acura’s TLX sedan gets a redesign for 2021 to enter its 2nd generation

Jayne Williams

The redesigned TLX for 2021 is the first Acura sedan fully based on the brand’s Precision Crafted Performance objective, which includes groundbreaking performance technologies and world-first innovations.

This most performance-oriented Acura sedan ever has new architecture designed exclusively for the TLX to fulfill the desires of sport sedan enthusiasts.

Introduced for 2015, the TLX is designed, developed, and manufactured in the U.S. The second generation integrates lots of next-generation Acura technologies and features including its 2.0-liter turbo engine, optional fourth-generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, ELS Studio 3-D Premium Audio, 16-way sport seats, and the latest True TouchPad Interface.

Four trim levels are available starting with the TLX at $38,000, followed by the TLX with Technology Package (adds $4,000), TLX A-Spec (requires Technology Package, adds $2,750), and TLX with Advance Package (requires Technology Package, adds $4,800). Packages are added to build each trim.

Eight exterior colors and five interior colors vary according to the packages chosen.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder is new, with 272 horsepower and 280 foot-pounds of torque, computer-controlled Direct Injection and Drive-by-Wire throttle system.

It comes with a Maintenance Minder to optimize service intervals, a 100,000-mile tune-up interval, and much more.

A new 10-speed automatic transmission includes an electronic shift-by-wire gear selector with pushbutton shifter, Sequential Sport Shift for semi-manual operation with paddle shifters, Advanced Shift-Hold Control to limit upshifts during energetic driving, and more.

The powerful new engine and remarkably responsive transmission combination has greatly increased performance for all models. Front-wheel drive is standard for all models.

My Acura TLX had the fourth generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive ($2,000 extra) with increased torque capacity, which can transfer maximum torque to the rear wheels or side to side, to match weight distribution, traction, driver input and other conditions, providing sharper handling response for any season.

The Technology Package added the Acura/ELS Studio premium audio system, with 13 speakers; new Iconic Drive Ambient Cabin Lighting with 27 unique themes; perforated Milano premium leather trim with contrast stitching; and a Blind Spot Information System.

Also with the Technology package, vehicles also have Smart Entry on all doors; Acura Navigation with 3-D view, AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic with street and freeway conditions, Traffic Rerouting, a seven-inch color Multi-Information Display with Turn-by-Turn Guidance; AcuraLink Connected Services; HD radio; USB charge ports for rear seats; GPS-linked Climate Control; Rear Cross-Traffic Monitor; and front and rear parking sensors.

The Selectable Ambient Lighting includes “light pipes” that accent the front doors and the center console. Footwells and door-pull handles are lit, with all areas changing with the mood selected. Lighting ties three colors to selected driving modes: Comfort, blue; Normal, white, and Sport, red. The remaining 24 colors are inspired by the world’s great destinations.

TLX’s bold new exterior features all-LED lighting with the four-lamp Acura Jewel Eye headlights and race-car inspired “chicane” daytime running lights and taillights; prominent character lines; a wider Diamond Pentagon grille; an upswept rear deck; and large dual exhaust tips.

The nearly two-foot long DRLs and the slender headlights sweep outward and back, linking the front end to the athletic sides. “Chicane” refers to a tight sequence of corners in alternate directions.

Functional, stylish lower openings include a center duct for the turbocharger intercooler, wing-shaped functional air-curtain openings at the outer corners, and an air splitter below.

Well-designed wheel arches frame larger wheels, while upswept character lines (hood, fenders, and roofline) flow toward the rear window. Slim C-pillars offer better rear visibility.

The taillight array wraps around the rear fenders onto the trunk lid, taking the shape of a racing chicane, with V-shaped brake lights at each end. Amber turn signals are positioned above, with LED backup lights in the inner portion of the array.

The polygonal stainless exhaust tips are integrated into the lower rear fascia. The rear “A” mark” is now placed over a gloss-black background to facilitate integration of the Multi-Angle Rearview Camera higher on the vehicle for better visibility.

A power -tilt moon roof and heated power door mirrors with turn signals are standard.

The new TLX is longer, lower, and wider, with a longer wheelbase, a short rear overhang, and an expansive hood. The 3.7-inch longer wheelbase adds to total passenger volume and rear legroom.

My TLX was Platinum White ($500), one of eight exterior color choices, depending on the trim chosen.

An Advance Package added open-pore Natural Wood interior trim, heated and ventilated front seats, four Highline overhead speakers, a surround-view camera system, and 19-inch Pewter Gray Metallic machine-finished interwoven wheels with all-season tires.

The Advance Package came with an adaptive damper system, LED fog lights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, power-folding side mirrors, LED puddle lights, acoustic front side glass, and windshield de-icer.

Also included with the Advance Package were 16-way power-adjustable front sport bucket seats (including side support and thigh cushions with additional controls on-screen), piping added to the Milano leather seats, three-level heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel, wireless charger on the console, and a new 10.5-inch interactive Head-Up Display.

My TLX had lots of new standard interior features, including a True Touchpad Interface (with console-mounted Power, Volume, and Seek controls) with 10.2-inch HD display, Integrated Dynamics System with Individual Mode, 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi and Over the Air capability EXP, natural-language voice recognition, brushed-aluminum accents in silver, ELS Studio audio, and the open-pore wood trim in American White Oak (door panels, dash and down the center console).

Folding rear seatbacks (60/40) had a larger pass-through to the 13.5 cubic-foot trunk. From outside, a generously sized trunk opening allows easy cargo loading and unloading.

AcuraWatch safety technology included new features such as Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Monitor, Traffic Jam Assist (Lane Keeping below 45 mph), Collision Mitigation Braking System with pedestrian sensing, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping/Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow.

Front side air bags, side-curtain air bags with rollover sensors, knee air bags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Agile Handling Assist, and electric parking brake are also standard safety features.

With Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, crash energy is more evenly distributed through the front of the vehicle away from occupants. In severe frontal collisions, the lower frame is designed to deform to direct the engine down and away from the cabin.

Rear crash forces are diverted through the rear bumper, through the trunk and wheel wells to the side sills. Ultra-high-strength steel door beams and door rings protect occupants in front or side collisions.

My 2021 Acura TLX Advance was comfortable front and back, with plenty of amenities including multiple USB ports, heated seats, and air vents.

The wider body allowed additional hip, elbow and shoulder room, and the longer body allowed more rear legroom.

Handling was easy, with smooth yet quick acceleration and braking.

The navigation system was confusing, however, requiring a check of the owner’s manual. Owners will have more time to master the system than I had during my weeklong test drive.

Sound from the premium audio system was exceptional.

Our TLX was EPA rated 21 mpg city/29 highway/24 combined. We averaged 25.4 mpg with mostly local trips.

With the Tech and Advance packages and $1,025 destination charges, my very attractive TLX delivered for $49,825.

The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.