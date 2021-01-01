Aston Martin Vantage Coupe has great styling, sizzling performance

Aston Martin Vantage is a two-seat premium luxury sport coupe, easily recognized by James Bond fans, with the stated purpose to “overwhelm the senses with world-renowned design, agile performance, and dedicated craftsmanship.”

Three-dimensional forms present an athletic stance, with rugged flanks, and wide hips highlighting agility and capability.

Part of the second generation introduced for 2019, the 2020 Vantage offers two standard trims and one limited edition: Base (8-speed automatic), $152,995, AMR Hero (manual), $179,995, and AMR 59 Edition, $204,995. Only 200 seven-speed manual transmission AMRs will be built, with limited exterior/interior color combinations available. The last 59 AMRs are dubbed Vantage 59, with special color/option combinations celebrating Aston’s 1959 Le Mans win. Manual transmission will be available on the base Vantage later in 2020.

My Onyx Black ($1,829 extra) Vantage was powered by a 503-horsepower 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V-8 engine, producing 505 foot-pounds of torque and a visceral Aston Martin roar.

EPA rated for 18 mpg city/24 highway/20 combined, my Vantage would go from zero to 60 in 3.3 seconds and reach up to 200 mph -- so I’m told. Driving mostly on two lane roads, with occasional revving for effect, I averaged 19.9 mpg.

Three driving modes – Sport, Sport Plus, and Track – take the Vantage from street to track with buttons on the steering wheel. Sport mode is a little slow with the throttle response, but the ride is pleasant.

Sport Plus growls a little louder and produces a slight shiver, then holds shifts longer. Cruising in Sport Plus produces a spirited rumble. On deceleration, the exhaust gives a charming little pop.

Moving to Track mode – which I didn’t, I don’t have a track available – holds the gears longer and produces a louder rumble.

The three suspension modes are more subtle, with Sport Plus being slightly stiffer. Standard adaptive suspension dampers control vertical movement of the wheels in relation to the body, keeping all wheels flat on the ground.

Lines of the wide one-piece clamshell hood flowed down into the front fascia, which opened with the massive black mesh grille. Full LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights, side lights, and cornering lights occupied a small area under the outer hood.

The side crease of the hood continued down the side of the vehicle, under the windows to the rear quarter panels. Lines from a large sculptural fender vent swept back to fade out on the door panel. Flat door handles flipped out by pressing the ends. The rocker panel was sculpted and flared for rear stability.

In the rear, the hatch swept up in harmony with the wrapped rear quarter, forming a wave from side to side. Signature ultra-thin LED taillights followed the wave, accentuating the lift of the tail. The rear bumper dipped down in a mirror image, with twin pipe tips housed in wide perforated openings at the ends.

An Exterior Black Collection ($4,000) replaced bright ware with a Matte Black Front Grille, Window Surround Finisher, and Quad Tail Pipes. Body Color Rear Diffuser Inserts added $750.

Twenty-inch, 10-spoke Directional Character Wheels in Gloss Black with Diamond Turned Face were eye-catching for $3,190. The pointed spokes appeared angled like multiple turbine blades. Red Brake Calipers ($1,595) flashed through the spokes. A Gloss Black Bodypack added $2,270.

Power/folding/heated exterior mirrors stood far off the fenders to see past Vantage’s large hips, but they manage to obscure some of the view at intersections. Rain-sensing wipers are standard.

The inviting interior featured Obsidian Black Leather with Spicy Red door panels/armrests/pull handles, bolster trim, twin stripes on the headrests, back cushions and seat cushions, and a single stripe on the center armrest.

Contemporary Leather added $1,828 and Two Leather Color added $750. A Sports Plus Pack ($3,785) upgraded to Sports Plus Seats with adjustable side bolsters, integrated headrests, distinct seat perforation pattern, and Obsidian Black leather Sport steering wheel (thick, flat top and bottom, paddle shifters).

A Comfort Collection ($2,500) brought 16-way power adjustable heated seats, while ventilated front seats added $1,595. Embroidered Aston Martin Wings on the headrests added $750.

Interior trim is subtle and tasteful, mostly satin silver (arrow shaped door handles, control knobs), and gloss black (vents, buttons, controller, and surround).

The shifter buttons are simple, round black circles arranged around the top of the center console (a very small flat area, suitable for the key). An auto-dimming rear-view mirror with garage/gate opener was standard.

Storage in the cockpit was limited, with no glovebox. There was a small bin under the armrest and a handy shelf behind the seats, separated from the 10-cubic-foot cargo area by a lift-up divider with Spicy Red trim.

The Mercedes-Benz based infotainment and navigation system consists of an eight-inch non-touch screen set into the upper dash with rotary and touchpad controllers on the console. A Tech Collection ($3,000) included the touchpad controller, a blind-spot monitor, and automated parking system (find a spot, position slightly ahead as usual, press the auto-park button, the vehicle manages steering while the operator manages braking and acceleration).

The infotainment system supports Bluetooth phone/audio, SiriusXM/Traffic, iPhone integration with USB input, and a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors. The system seems outdated and not intuitive and does not support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Dynamic Stability Control, Traction Control, Positive Torque Control, and electronic parking brake are standard safety equipment and technology. Seat-mounted and curtain side-impact air bags add a cocoon of safety around the cockpit.

My Aston Martin Vantage was fun to drive – smooth (for a sports car), responsive, agile – and extremely easy to look at.

The snug cockpit was comfortable with a low driving position adding to the feeling of connection to the road – in a good way.

For the money, Vantage comes up a little short in the tech department; and the interior, though nice, isn’t as refined as expected. The performance, however, is so flawless it can take you by surprise when the speed limit is accidently exceeded.

With lots of possible combinations of color and appearance options, the Vantage can be very personalized.

With $26,500 in options and add-ons, and $3,086 destination charges, my Vantage coupe delivered for $184,017.

The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.