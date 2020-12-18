Chevy’s Corvette goes mid-engine as 8th generation debuts for 2020

Jayne Williams column sig for redesign.

The 2020 Corvette Stingray introduced the first-ever production mid-engine model for the brand as Chevrolet rolled out the legendary sports car’s eight generation.

Always the height of innovation, Corvette for 2020 brings a new level of craftsmanship, luxury, technology, and performance. General Motors President Mark Reuss said, “The traditional front-engine vehicle had reached its limits of performance, necessitating the new layout.”

Benefits of the mid-engine layout include better weight distribution (rear weight bias enhances straight-line performance), better responsiveness and control (driver positioned closer to the front axle), excellent forward line of sight (lower hood, instrument panel and steering wheel), and dual trunks for 12.6 cubic feet of cargo.

Six configurations are available, all with a 490-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 engine with 465 foot-pounds of torque, an eight-speed auto-shift manual with overdrive and auto-manual, and rear-wheel drive.

Coupe and convertible styles are available in three levels, each with distinct features: 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT. Coupes start at $59,900 and convertibles at $66,400. The manual transmission has been dropped.

For this review, I drove a base 1LT coupe in Rapid Blue (turquoise/sky blue, $500), riding on staggered wheels – 19 inches in the front, 20 inches in the rear – with five bright-silver painted petal-shaped spokes.

The specially designed engine sits under a glass panel in the rear hatch. The panel has a cantilevered trailing edge with seven air vents to help remove heat from the engine compartment, which is divided from the passenger cabin by the glass panel. All engine components (wires, tubes, fasteners, hoses, etc.) are built with appearance in mind, including textured heat shields and edge red valve covers.

Chevrolet’s first eight-speed dual-clutch transmission produces lightning-fast shifts and exceptional power transfer, for the energetic, direct connection of a manual and the superior driving comfort of an automatic.

The electric shifter on the center stack/console uses pull toggles for Reverse and Drive, and pushbuttons for Park, Neutral and Low/Manual. The driver can choose a specific gear using steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, for even more manual control.

Standard performance and mechanical features included Vehicle Health Management (warns of vehicle issues), Active Handling Stability Control (detects and corrects unwanted vehicle actions), and All-Speed Traction Control (reduces/prevents wheelspin).

Driver Mode Selector (a knob on the center console) includes Tour, Weather, Eco, Sport, Track, and configurable MyMode (allows the driver to mix and match settings to suit the situation or mood). Z mode, with a button on the steering wheel, adds to MyMode with adjustments for the engine and transmission.

A Valet Mode with Performance Data Recorder is activated using a four-digit code and allows locking of storage areas, disabling the infotainment system, and recording video and data.

New eBoost brakes are more precise, applying pressure based on information from electronic sensors rather than the physical/mechanical link between the foot on the pedal and the brakes.

My tester had Performance Exhaust ($1,195), which increased horsepower to 495 and torque to 470 foot/pounds. Edge Red Painted Brake Calipers ($595) had a satin finish.

Corvette’s lean muscular exterior with a canopy-forward stance is inspired by modern fighter jets and Formula One racing. Corvette signatures include a classic horizontal crease and aggressive front fenders. Design features include low profile LED headlights with new projectors and vertical daytime running lights, hidden door (under the carbon black insert), hood and hatch releases to maintain the smooth, sculpted design, large side air intakes, and stainless-steel quad exhaust tips at the outer bumper. Even the interior door handles were disguised – a button under the pull handle, pressed with the thumb to exit.

My Corvette had a removable body-color roof panel (securely stored in the rear cargo area), carbon flash badge package/exterior accents with two stingrays, two flags and Corvette lettering; grille, mirrors (power/heated), door/fender insert, rear diffuser and taillight (dual LED with animated turn signals) bezel. Carbon Flash has silver metallic flecks for a “flash” up close.

Interesting exterior color names include Torch Red, Blade Silver Metallic, Matrix Gray, and new Accelerate Yellow. Twelve exterior colors are available.

Entry and exit were remarkably easy, thanks to the mid-engine design requiring no oversized rocker panels to bear weight. The design also produced a low center of gravity and excellent stability, two storage compartments (front and rear), and an additional inch of rearward seat travel and almost double the reclining angle. With the center of gravity close to the driver’s inside hip, the vehicle seems to turn around the driver – a very pleasant driving experience.

The interior is more luxurious and features several technical improvements. A 12-inch customizable digital gauge cluster, tailored to all six drive modes, replaces the traditional set.

The Chevrolet Infotainment 3-Plus with eight-inch HD touch screen now faces the driver and is easy to reach and use. The center stack layout and dash design are new, with a slim futuristic appearance.

Redundant controls for HVAC are lined up along the top of the extended center console, which divides the driver’s cockpit from the passenger side. My Corvette’s interior was Jet Black with light stitching and silver metallic trim on the dash, steering wheel, and center stack/console. Tension Blue seatbelts stood out and added $395.

New technology includes Chevy-first one-touch Bluetooth (phone/audio) pairing with Near Field Communication, wireless phone charging (a vertical pocket between the seatbacks), learn-as-you-go voice recognition, and improved real-time traffic.

New electrical features include seat memory, a heated steering wheel, tire-fill alert, and a new Bose 10-speaker premium system with speaker grilles integrated into the door trim and a central speaker between the headrests.

Personalization-capable HD radio, SiriusXM (all-access trial), Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability, in-vehicle apps, OnStar services (with nav) 4G LTE Wi-Fi available (through OnStar), SD card reader, two USB ports, and an auxiliary port are standard.

The Performance Data Recorder featured a new in-vehicle user interface and an upgraded high-definition camera, which can start recording when the vehicle is running or only when in Valet mode.

Safety and security features included an HD Rear Vision Camera, rear park assist, programmable power door locks with lockout protection, Teen Driver Mode, and Theft Deterrent System.

Teen Driver will mute the audio whenever front passengers aren’t wearing their seatbelts; issue audible and visual warnings when speed exceeds a preset limit; keep track of distance traveled, maximum speed achieved, number of times the vehicle has tailgated or exceed the speed limit; record forward collision alert and forward collision braking events, and more.

The theft-deterrent system will be triggered by forced entry, vehicle tilt/inclination, or interior movement.

Roadside assistance, courtesy transportation, battery run-down protection, and manual release levers for the doors (in case of power loss) add a measure of peace of mind.

The new C8 Stingray for 2020 is a fun drive, comfortable though snug (it is a sports car), and an attention-grabber (all ages) with the Black Flash trim and angular design from front to back.

With $1,095 destination charges and $2,685 in options, my beautiful Stingray delivered for $62,680.

The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.