Volvo’s 2021 XC60 Recharge has plug-in hybrid technology

The Volvo XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid is part of the second generation XC60 compact crossover, introduced for 2018.

The first generation (2008-2017) brought a new style for the 60 Series, with a refresh in 2013. For model year 2021, adaptive headlights, a hands-free liftgate and rear USB-C ports are added as standard equipment.

Four trims are available: Inscription Expression, $53,500; sporty R-Design, $59,650; luxurious Inscription (the model I drove), $61,000; and Polestar Engineered, $70,145.

All models come with all-wheel drive and a 313-horsepower 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder turbo/supercharged engine with stop/start technology, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with overdrive and auto-manual.

The electric motor is powered by a hybrid battery, which is recharged using the standard charging cable, which, with an adaptor, enables Level 1 or Level 2 charging using a household outlet.

Three drive modes are offered: Pure, (zero tailpipe emissions); Power; and Hybrid (maximum efficiency and range). Charging also occurs during engine braking or while the combustion engine is running.

EPA ratings for my Denim Blue Metallic ($645) XC60 Inscription were 57 mpg-e for electric and gasoline, and 27 mpg for gasoline only. I averaged 29 mpg using gasoline only.

A Four-Corner Air Suspension package ($1,800) with four modes – Comfort, ECO, Dynamic, and Off Road – monitored vehicle, road, and driver (500 times per second) to adapt the chassis to the driver’s preference.

Comfort provides soft shock absorption, smooth movements; ECO maximizes fuel efficiency; Dynamic gives a sporty drive with harder shock absorption; and Off Road maximizes performance on poor roads.

The high gloss-black Inscription grille featured vertical bars with chrome finish, and seemed to float inside the chrome frame. The black lower outer grilles had chrome trim around the inner edge, top and bottom.

Each extended rocker panel had a “Recharge” branded tapered chrome strip, ending in a point at the front spoiler. Windows were trimmed in bright aluminum, and the rear bumper reflectors were underlined by a thin chrome strip. Bright aluminum roof rails and dual integrated exhaust tips were standard.

Slim LED headlights with “T” daytime running lights wrapped around from the sides of the grille A panoramic moon roof with power sunshade, power retractable mirrors, hands-free power tailgate with a stainless-steel scuff plate and “T8” emblem were standard.

Courtesy lights, illuminated “Recharge” tread plates, door pockets, cupholders, door handles, and multicolor mood lights were welcoming. Rear reading lights were shaded to avoid dazzling the driver.

Standard comfort front seats with Volvo ergonomics were easy to tailor to fit with power height, lumbar, side support, and cushion extensions, as well as heat and ventilation.

The blond perforated Nappa leather charcoal interior, Linear Lime wood inlays, handcrafted Swedish Crystal gear shifter, and blond roof were elegant and airy.

The charcoal and blond steering wheel had zig-zag stitching and satin silk Uni-deco trim. Buttons on the right controlled audio, phone, messages, navigation menu, and trip computer. Buttons on the left controlled adaptive cruise control, Pilot Assist, and the speed limiter.

Climate control included CleanZone, which monitors incoming air and shuts the air intakes if harmful substances are detected. In addition, a multifilter reduces dust, pollen, particles, and chemical odors.

A fuel-operated parking heater to warm the vehicle and defrost the windows can be activated using the Volvo On Call smartphone app to set a time or start remotely. A Volvo Cars world first Air Quality with Advanced Air Cleaner package ($250) reduced or eliminated fine particulate matter, and displayed the interior air quality on the center display or Volvo On Call app.

The Climate Package ($750) added heated rear seats/steering wheel/windshield wipers.

Driver-assist technology included a rear Park Assist Camera with zoom-in view to help with hitching a trailer; Hill Descent Control to help maintain a steady pace on steep, rough, or slippery roads; Hill Start Assist and Automatic Hold to allow starting on a hill without the car moving while switching pedals; and Road Friction Indication to measure vehicle maneuvers for traction and alert the driver to slippery conditions (alerts can also be sent from the cloud to connected Volvo cars).

Volvo On Call offers convenient services, remote control for many vehicle functions (climate, location, send destinations), 24/7 personal assistance (nearby café or restaurant, flat tire, breakdown, accident, or other emergency) and customer care (attempted break-in, tracking of vehicle).

Air-bag deployment or seatbelt tensioner activation will automatically alert the On Call service center. On Call works with smartphones, iPads, and wearables, as well as Windows 10-based PCs or tablets. On Call also works with the car’s roof antenna to provide a Wi-Fi hotspot for everyone on board.

Sensus Connect Touchscreen with smartphone integration and Sensus Navigation Pro cloud-based services and navigation apps use natural voice control as well as the touch screen to access in-car apps to help find and pay for parking, share your location with friends/family, or find the best coffee in town.

Navigation directions are displayed on the driver display, center display and head-up display. Real Time Traffic Information offers alternate routes.

For pristine, realistic sound, 15 Bowers and Wilkins speakers ($3,200) are perfectly positioned throughout the cabin. Four room modes are available including Concert Hall for a unique acoustic experience, and Jazz Club for cozy intimacy.

The silver speaker cones are visible through their stainless-steel mesh covers. Standard audio features include SiriusXM satellite radio, HD radio, two front USB-A ports and one front 12-volt outlet.

An Advanced Package ($1,900) brought Wireless Charging for Smartphones (on the console for easy access), Pilot Assist Driver Assistance System (gentle steering support to keep the vehicle centered) with Adaptive Cruise Control (speed and distance, Distance Alert works when ACC is inactive), Head-Up Display (automatic brightness; current speed, speed limits, navigation directions, and more), and the 360-degree Surround View Camera (six views, top view is default; choose a view by touching an image on the display).

Known as one of the safest vehicles on the road, Volvo has lots of standard safety features. With the Side Impact Protection System, steel framework displaces energy from a side-collision away from occupants. Full-curtain air bags and front seat-mounted side air bags add more protection.

Tempered side windows are stronger and break into small pieces to help avoid lacerating injury. Volvo safety innovation Whiplash Injury Protection System moves the front seatbacks and headrests forward in the event of a rear-end collision, providing support for the neck and back.

Road Sign Information recognizes speed-limit signs and shows them on the speedometer. With Sensus Navigation, information is obtained from map data and doesn’t rely on passing a speed-related sign. No Passing and No-Entry signs will also flash a warning on the driver display. An acoustic warning will also sound if the vehicle approaches a No-Entry sign.

A speed limiter can be set to avoid exceeding the speed limit, using subtle accelerator resistance. A Care Key (for inexperienced drivers) can be set to limit top speed and more.

Oncoming Lane Mitigation helps avoid a head-on collision using subtle steering assistance. Volvo doors lock automatically when the vehicle is driven away and unlock automatically in case of an accident. Private Locking service uses a one-time security code and a single-use PIN to lock the glovebox, tailgate, hood, and rear doors at a hotel or similar valet service.

Collision Avoidance by City Safety includes low- and high-speed collision mitigation for vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist, or large animals.

Run-Off Mitigation helps steer and brake if the vehicle strays toward the edge of the road. Blind Spot with Steer Assist, Cross Traffic Alert and Auto Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Alert (drowsiness or inattention) are standard.

The Volvo XC60 Recharge Inscription is elegant and spacious, with impressive acceleration and loads of safety and convenience features. One downfall is the number of controls tied to the touch-screen interface, which had at least four pages of folders and functions.

My tester rode on attractive 20-inch, eight-spoke black and silver alloy wheels ($800). With options and $995 destination charges, my plug-in hybrid XC60 Recharge delivered for $71,340.

The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com