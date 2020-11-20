New Chevy Trailblazer brings a small crossover to the lineup

Jayne Williams

Chevrolet has re-introduced the Trailblazer nameplate for 2021, but it’s nothing like its predecessors.

The history of the Trailblazer is complicated. The name was introduced for model year 1999 as TrailBlazer, an upscale trim of the compact S-10 Blazer.

From 2002 to 2009, the nameplate was used for a midsize SUV. The first generation included model years 2002 to 2005, and it was updated for the 2006 model year, then discontinued after the 2009 model. The last U.S. TrailBlazer SUV was produced in December 2008, but the name was revived for an SUV in 2012, produced for foreign markets only.

With a slightly different spelling (lower case “b” this time), the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is an entry level small crossover utility vehicle in the Chevy lineup.

It’s designed to be a particularly youthful, yet sensible option. Situated between the Chevrolet Trax and Equinox, Trailblazer expands the Chevy SUV line to new circles, with a style all its own.

Trim levels offered include the L, $19,995; LS, $22,595, and LT, $24,695, all with 1.2-liter engines; an LT with a 1.3-liter engine, $26,005; and the ACTIV, $26,495, and RS, $26,900, also with the 1.3-liter engine.

\u0009My Trailblazer RS added to the LT and offered distinct styling and personality with unique blacked-out cues, a performance-inspired hexagon black mesh grille, black bowtie and RS badging, and dual exhaust outlets with round polished tips.

The 155-horsepower Ecotec 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo engine had variable valve timing and direct injection, and produced 174 foot-pounds of torque.

High-gloss black machined 18-inch wheels were standard, along with LED taillights, a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, and a rear-center armrest.

Selectable all-wheel drive added $1,500 and a nine-speed automatic transmission. AWD delivers more rear-wheel torque at lower speeds using unique calibrations, for a better driving experience on moderately steep and unpaved surfaces. The driver can choose to activate or deactivate as needed, to help achieve optimal fuel economy.

Standard trailering equipment included a four-pin trailer light connector, making Trailblazer “hitch ready” and capable of towing up to 1,000 pounds.

Following the design theme of the bigger Chevy Blazer, the signature dual-port grille presents a multilayered impression. The LED headlights (part of the Technology Package, $1,620), including signature LED daytime running lights, integrated with the upper grille opening (featuring a chrome trimmed Black Bowtie), visually enhance the width of the vehicle.

The grille mesh featured large multi-sided horizontally stretched openings. A simulated front skid plate underlined the unique front splitter, which was flanked by LED front fog lights featuring horizontal carbon-fiber trim bars.

A bold hood shape, sleek roofline with black roof racks, and deeply creased body side lines confirm Trailblazer’s dynamic character. A Mosaic Black Metallic roof added to the visual charm.

Large, three-dimensional taillights wrapped around the rear, spanning from sculpted liftgate to body side, increasing the visual width of the rear for a planted look.

Deep-tinted side glass, black-trimmed manual-folding/heated side mirrors, Red RS badges, black Trailblazer/AWD lettering, black gate bowtie, gloss-black A-pillar, roofline, C-pillar trim and liftgate spoiler, and flat-black lower-body cladding all around were standard.

The driver-focused, dual-cockpit design featured an integrated center stack and center console with several storage options including an armrest bin with a removable tray, and an open bin under the dash with a wireless charger (Technology Package), 12-volt outlet (Convenience Package), two USB ports, SD card reader (Technology Package), and auxiliary port.

Dual cupholders (with a phone-size slot between) and door pocket/bottle holders were standard.

Second-row seatbacks folded flat 60/40 to open up the 25.3-cubic foot cargo area to 54.4 cubic feet with 8.5 feet of length. The front passenger bucket seatback also folded flat to accommodate longer objects.

Standard infotainment and connectivity features included OnStar Services, Wi-Fi Hotspot with 4G LTE data, and multiple USB data ports.

Teen Driver technology allows parents to set controls (speed alert, volume limit, Buckle to Drive, and more) and review the teen’s driving habits.

Chevrolet Connected Access (10 years of service) included vehicle diagnostics, dealer maintenance notification, in-vehicle app access, Smart Driver, Marketplace, and Key by Amazon.

Smart Driver uses information about driving habits to help maximize the vehicle’s performance, reduce wear and tear, and improve fuel efficiency.

Using Marketplace on-demand, drivers can order and pay for desired items (including morning coffee) while on the move, for mobile pickup. Key by Amazon allows customers to receive Amazon packages remotely inside their garages, homes, or vehicles.

The Technology Package also brought LED headlights; Adaptive Cruise Control; wireless charging; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability; Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System with eight-inch touch screen, Bluetooth audio streaming for two devices, voice recognition, in-vehicle apps capability; Cloud connected personalization for select infotainment and vehicle settings; Bose premium audio with seven-speakers, HD radio with traffic and weather; SiriusXM with 360L trial (listen on phone, online, at home); SD card reader; HD Rear Vision Camera; and 4.2-inch color Driver Information Center (warning messages and vehicle information).

A Convenience Package ($620) included automatic climate control, charging-only USB ports (one A and one C on the rear of the center console), 120-volt outlet (rear of center console), SiriusXM All Access trial, inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, sliding visors with illuminated vanity mirrors and.

Chevy Safety Assist was standard and featured Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam.

Standard driver-assistance technology included the Rear Vision Camera and Rear Seat Reminder. Air bags included knee and front seat-mounted side-impact, and full-length head-curtain.

A Driver Confidence Package ($345) provided Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane-Change Alert with Side Blind-Zone Alert.

OnStar services included automatic crash response and roadside assistance, as well as turn-by-turn navigation, and more – accessed by pressing a blue button for non-emergency services, a red button for emergencies, or a hands-free call button.

Chevrolet Trailblazer is well equipped for communication, entertainment, convenience, and most of all, safety.

The ride is comfortable, although the cabin is almost too loud for normal conversation at highway speeds. We like an on-screen map when traveling, which wasn’t available without connecting a smartphone.

Trailblazer is EPA rated for 26 mpg city/30 highway/28 combined. Including an extended highway trip, we averaged 28.7 mpg.

Options totaling $2,685 and destination charges of $995 brought the total delivered price of my attractive, versatile, comfortable Trailblazer to $30,580.

The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.