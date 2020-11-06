Nissan’s Rogue compact crossover rolls into third generation for 2021

Jayne Williams column sig for redesign.

Nissan’s best-selling model in the industry’s largest segment, the Rogue compact crossover utility vehicle delivers function, versatility, technology, and safety.

Introduced for 2021, the new Rogue focuses on family first, adding expressive design and exceptional comfort to the mix.

Four trims are offered, with a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder direct-injection engine and either front- or all-wheel drive: S, $25,650; SV, $27,340; SL, $32,000; and new Platinum, $35,430. All-wheel drive adds $1,400 to any level.

Platinum brings exclusive features such as quilted semi-aniline leather seating, heated rear seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, new wireless Apple CarPlay, enhanced ProPilot Assist with Navi-link, Bose Premium Audio, and more.

Rogue’s “Family Hub” interior offers comfort and utility for all occupants, and an all-new platform offers enhanced driving dynamics for the driver with a range of driver-assistance features for a confident driving experience.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

My Gun Metallic-painted Rogue SV front-drive model had standard LED headlights, height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear air vents, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, satellite radio, and two front USB ports.

The new engine, with multiple internal refinements, delivers 181 horsepower (up 11) and 181 foot-pounds of torque (up six). EPA fuel economy ratings are 26 mpg city/34 highway/29 combined for front-drive models. During my test week, I averaged 31.3 mpg driving a mix of highway runs and short trips for local errands.

New Rack Electric Power Steering helps keep steering corrections to a minimum. The new suspension features six mounting points for rigidity.

Rogue’s exterior combines athletic endurance with distinguished appearance, adopting signature Nissan design elements, including the floating roof and an evolved V-motion grille.

New features include a unique headlight shape with multi-level LED headlights, and U-shaped bodyside highlights. The new headlights have an expanded illumination area, and accent the powerful grille design.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The shorter, lower body enhances maneuverability, while key aerodynamic elements, including large 3-D tire deflectors in the lower front fascia, an active grill shutter, special A-pillar shaping, underbody covers, and unique air curtains precisely direct air flow under, around, and through the Rogue body.

A wide range of color choices includes five new two-tone combinations. My Rogue rode on 18-inch five-spoke wheels with machined faces and gray pockets. The 3-D “V” spokes had dramatic triangular side extensions.

With the upgraded Nissan Intelligent Key, rear passengers can access the Rogue with a button on the rear door handle and unlock all doors by pressing twice. The extra-wide-opening rear doors (nearly 90 degrees) make entry and exit easier, as well as helping with installation of child seats in all three rear seating positions.

Nissan Zero Gravity seats in both rows provide comfortable support and are available in charcoal, gray, and tan. The seats in my Rogue were charcoal cloth, with classic tone-on-tone pinstripes (think vintage wool suit) on the seat inserts and the door panels. The top of the door panels and the dash were medium brown. Door armrests and front-center console in dark char-coal had a slight linear texture.

A deep bin under the new “butterfly” opening front console had a divider to hold small items such as keys or phone.

The new sliding electronic shifter without mechanical equipment under the console allowed lots of extra storage space under the new “floating” center console. An open rubber-bottom bin under the center stack had two USB ports, a 12-volt outlet, and room for several devices.

A one-touch split-fold-down rear seat opened the large, reconfigured cargo area to make room for large items or lots of smaller cargo. Behind the right wheel arch, a wide recess could secure items such as a gallon of milk.

Easy-to-wash cargo liner and floor mats are standard, with a Cargo Area Protector and Floor Mat package available for $385.

A 36-month trial of NissanConnect focuses on security, entertainment, navigation, and communications, connecting with a smartphone via a color touch screen or voice command. The touch screen allows control of changing the station, checking social media, or finding new points of interest.

With the touch of a button on the steering wheel, voice command allows making or answering a call, composing or answering a text, or locating a specific address.

Several apps and internet radio stations offer access to music, audiobooks, movies, news, sports, weather, and stocks. Apps currently available on NissanConnect include Facebook, Twitter, Pandora, Trip Advisor, iHeartRadio, and Online Search with Google.

NissanConnect also includes emergency response service, which can send for help even if driver or passenger is unable to do so.

The driver can customize the driving experience with a full-color 10.8-inch head-up dis-play (one of the largest in the segment), a greatly enhanced 12.3-inch “Digital Dashboard” gauge cluster with specially designed background graphics, image quality, and contrast, and a large floating 9.0-inch touch screen with crisp, clear images for apps and vehicle functions.

An Intelligent Around View system shows the vehicle’s surroundings as seen from above and around, providing parking safety and convenience. The system also detects moving objects and warns the driver.

ProPilot Assist includes steering assist and Intelligent Cruise Control for safer maneuvering in heavy traffic by helping to control acceleration, braking, and steering.

Rogue has the most standard safety technologies in its class and is the latest Nissan to feature Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard for the entire division.

Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation (warns and applies the brakes), Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear-passenger Safe Exit System (prevents rear passenger from opening a door into traffic coming from behind), Blind-Spot Warning and Intervention, Lane-Departure Warning and Intervention, and High-Beam Assist.

Subtle passive safety technology includes Intelligent Driver Alertness Rear Door Alert, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Ten standard air bags and extended crumple zones also help protect occupants.

My Rogue also had Remote Engine Start with dual-zone Intelligent Climate Control to heat or cool the interior before entering, a six-speaker audio system, two rear charge-only USB ports, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Rogue is versatile, fun, edgy, and adventurous, with lots of technology for safety and infotainment.

My Rogue had the floor mat/cargo area protector package. Combined with the $27,340 base price and $1,095 destination and handling, my Rogue delivered for $28,820.

My test vehicle was a pre-production model, and some information was not immediately available. Features and options may vary.

The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.