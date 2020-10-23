Mazda adds compact CX-30 crossover to U.S. lineup, with room for up to five

Jayne Williams

The all-new 2020 Mazda CX-30 compact crossover features the most-recent development of Mazda’s “Kodo” design theme, which avoids intricate curves, using single, flowing lines to produce a sense of motion.

Kodo maintains a unifying theme among vehicles, while giving each model its own personality.

The CX-30 has ideal dimensions for any adventure, with the flowing beauty of a coupe combined with the strong proportions of an SUV, and a spacious, comfortable interior. The five-seat crossover, with Mazda’s human-centric method for building cars, especially targets young people who are still single, or who are married and starting a family.

Four front-wheel-drive trims are available: CX-30, $21,900; Select, $23,900; Preferred, $26,200; and Premium, $28,200. I-Active all-wheel drive is available for $1,400 extra.

Seven exterior colors are available: four standard (including new Polymetal Gray) and three premium ($200/$300/$595), depending on trim chosen.

Interior colors and materials also vary depending on the trim and exterior color chosen.

My top-of-the-line Machine Gray Metallic ($300) Premium model had white leather seating. Lower models offer cloth or leatherette, in Black or Greige – depending on the trim.

The Premium model adds standard Active Driving Display (head-up, on the windshield), Adaptive Front Lighting system, LED signature headlights/taillights, leather seating, power-sliding glass moon roof, steering wheel paddle shifters, power rear liftgate, and roof rails.

All models are powered by a Skyactive-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder, 186-horsepower engine with cylinder-deactivation technology, paired with a Skyactive-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with Sport mode.

I-Active AWD was included on my CX-30, as well as G-Vectoring Control Plus, electronic parking brake, and new off-road traction assist.

My GX-30 was EPA rated for 25 mpg city/32 highway/27 combined. Driving mostly in the neighborhood and locally, I averaged 24.5 mpg.

The sleek exterior featured a gloss-black 3-D mesh grille flanked by the exclusive signature headlights/daytime running lights, all underlined by the sharper, deeper signature Mazda wing in wide chrome, gloss-black pillars and liftgate spoiler/window trim, chrome lower window trim angled up at the rear window for a coupe-like silhouette, flat-black lower body cladding that extended around the wheel wells.

Silver-painted 18-inch alloy wheels had five wide “V” spokes. Rain-sensing windshield wipers and power mirrors with memory were standard.

The premium-feeling interior had padded and contrast-stitched brown upper door trim and armrests in the front; door armrests in the back; upper dash; and console armrest and sides; gloss black on the console and center stack; and tastefully thin bright trim strips on the console, lower dash, and air vents. The perforated leather front seats had gentle bolstering for comfort.

In the human-centric cockpit, seats are arranged to help all occupants achieve good posture for more comfort, with the rear footwell slightly slanted to give rear passengers room to relax.

The driver’s seat is set high for better connection to the vehicle (including controls and storage) and other occupants, and better visibility. The low console is deliberately designed for openness and connection to the front passenger. The shape and thickness of the pillars also increase visibility, and rear quarter windows reduce blind spots.

The shifter and multi-function Commander Control for main infotainment functions are conveniently placed on the center console. A frameless auto-dim mirror ($275) offered a wide view to the rear.

Heated front seats were standard, with a power driver’s seat featuring power lumbar and memory.

The front console had a small open bin under the center stack (with a USB port), two cupholders in front of the shifter, and a medium bin under the sliding/tilting armrest, with a movable/removable divider, USB port, and 12-volt power port. A small pull-down bin was conveniently placed under the dash near the driver’s left knee.

Rear seats had 60/40 split fold-down seatbacks and a pull-down armrest with cupholders. Amenities for rear passengers were limited to one seatback pocket, small door pockets with bottle holders, and console-mounted air vents.

The trunk/cargo area was generous at 20.2 cubic feet, and expanded to 45.2 cubic feet with the seatback folded down. A full-size spare and tools (including a towing eye and strap) were stored under the cargo floor in a sound-deadening divided foam tray.

A redesigned 8.8-inch full-color Mazda Connect center display was easy to use, with unified fonts for a consistent look, and supported Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone/audio, and a rearview camera. Connect enables users to enjoy mobile apps by linking smartphones via Bluetooth for music, messages, maps, and more.

Connect functions can be controlled with voice-recognition technology for maximum safety. A six-month/2GB trial for in-car Wi-Fi is standard. An optional Navigation SD card ($450) worked with Connect to supply maps, directions, and more.

Mazda Connected Services (three-year trial), accessed via the MyMazda app, allows the operator to remotely lock the doors, start the engine, monitor oil information or tire pressure, receive manufacturer messages, and much more.

The AM/FM Bose Premium audio with 12 speakers had HD radio, two front USB inputs, and SiriusXM (three-month trial).To help maintain a peaceful, inviting cabin environment, woofers were placed onto the side cowls instead of in the doors.

This allows more bass without rattling the doors, and the lack of speaker ports in the doors means one less area where road noise can enter. Engineers studied how sounds are transmitted through a vehicle’s cabin and positioned speakers according to their frequency for better sound all around.

My Mazda CX-30 had standard i-Activsense Safety with Driver Attention Alert, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go, Smart Brake Support, and Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist.

Additional safety features included anti-theft engine immobilizer, traction control, front side-impact air bags, front/rear side air curtains, and automatic on/off headlights with high-beam control. In case of unforeseen problems, 24-hour roadside assistance is standard.

This all-new compact crossover has lots of room for four adults and their things, or two adults and up to three children, and space for whatever children need.

The CX-30 is comfortable and user-friendly, easy to drive, safety conscious, and well-connected for information and entertainment.

With $1,025 in add-ons and $1,045 destination charges, my CX-30 Premium delivered for $31,670.

The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.