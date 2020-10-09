Cadillac rolls out CT4 sport sedan, with V-series performance version

Cadillac has a new addition for 2020, the first-ever CT4 compact sport sedan.

Built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive sedan framework with near-perfect weight distribution, CT4 is one of the most-responsive vehicles in the segment.

With great dimensions, clean lines, 11 exterior color choices, and eight distinct interior color, material, and trim options, CT4 is aimed at a new generation of sport-luxury buyers.

Four trims are offered: Luxury ($33,990), Premium Luxury ($38,490), Sport ($39,590), and V-Series, the model I drove ($45,490).

All trims feature LED exterior lighting including signature vertical lights at all four corners. Sport and V-Series trims have darker accents and performance-inspired details such as unique mesh grilles, fascias, integrated bright quad exhaust tips, and dramatic performance-designed wheels, rocker panels, and unique rear spoilers (reduce rear lift, increase grip for rear tires).

Two inline four-cylinder engines are available: a 2.0-liter turbo and a new 2.7-liter segment-first Dual-Volute Turbo (optional for Premium Luxury, standard on V-Series), paired with a segment-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift.

Both engines feature Active Fuel Management and automatic stop/start with disable. Selecting Automatic Vehicle Hold helps reduce fatigue by holding the vehicle in place while stopped. Electronic parking can even be activated when the vehicle is turned off.

My CT4 V-Series had a high-output version of the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, producing 325 horsepower, 380 foot-pounds of torque, with EPA fuel-economy estimates of 20 mpg city/28 highway. During my test week, driving about 50/50 city and highway, I averaged 24.7 mpg.

A Vehicle Control Mode system included settings for different desired characteristics and conditions: Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice, Track, and the customizable My Mode/V-Mode. Launch Control is a first for the V-Series, providing maximum full-throttle acceleration from a standing start, along with Traction Management Track Mode to manage tire spin.

My rear-wheel drive CT4 had a limited-slip rear differential (better traction during spirited driving), performance suspension, Magnetic Ride Control (body motion control), and Performance Traction Control (traction, stability, includes five control modes for track driving -- Wet, Dry, Sport, Race 1, and Race 2).

Black Brembo front performance brakes (with a V-Series logo) included a corrosion-fighting process (Ferritic Nitro-Carburizing) to double rotor life expectancy and minimize rust.

Pearl Nickel-finish 18-inch premium painted alloy wheels were paired with low-profile all-season, run-flat tires, and complemented the hot Velocity Red exterior ($625). The Gloss Black mesh grille, headlight accents, window surrounds, rocker-panel extensions, taillight surrounds, and lower rear bumper guard added a dramatic, sporty feel.

LED headlights included light pipes, producing Cadillac’s elegant vertical light signature.

Automatic on/off headlights with Tunnel Detection turned on normal low-beam lights along with taillights and license plate light in low-light conditions, including tunnels.

Automatic High Beam adjusted to surrounding traffic. Lights remained lit for a set amount of time after the vehicle was turned off. Gray-tinted transparent outer taillight lenses complemented the dark exterior elements.

Heated side mirrors, activated when the rear defogger is engaged, had auto-dimming on the driver’s side. Acoustic windshield glass damped sounds from outside. Rainsense automatic wipers and Keyless Open (lockout protection, access from any door) were standard.

The Jet Black interior package ($2,200) included leather-appointed seating with mini-perforated inserts, orange piping and stitching, heated/ventilated front bucket seats (18-way power adjustable, including lumbar), leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power front lumbar massage.

Front seats also had manual cushion-length adjustment. The manual tilt/telescopic steering wheel had shift paddles, a thicker rim, a button for V-Mode, and conveniently positioned controls. The driver’s seat had memory settings for two drivers for seat, mirror, and steering-wheel positions. Remote Start allows the vehicle to be warmed or cooled before entering.

Standard interior features included a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror; ambient lighting for doors and footwells; universal three-channel remote for gate/garage, security system, and home automation devices; dual-zone climate control with humidity sensor, rear air vents, and cabin air filter; and a split-folding rear seat.

Super Cruise offers the world’s first hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of compatible highway, using sophisticated map data, high-precision GPS, and a state-of-the-art driver-attention system to alert the driver when more attention to the road is needed.

Cadillac User Experience was standard, with an eight-inch multi-touch color screen, Natural Voice Recognition, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Near Field Communication mobile device pairing, Connected Apps, Teen Driver (customizable settings associated with a key fob; limits certain features, turns on safety features; in-vehicle report card), and personalized profiles/driver settings.

Upgrading ($800) added navigation, Bose premium Surround Sound with 14 speakers, the latest hardware and software, and distinct stainless-steel speaker grilles with custom hole pattern complementing the perforations on the seat inserts.

A SiriusXM All-Access trial (more than 150 channels of music, sports, talk, entertainment, and news on the app, online, at home) was standard, along with HD radio (Program Service Data – song title/artist), Bluetooth, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability, rotary infotainment controller and SD card reader.

Cadillac Connected Access capability included Vehicle Diagnostics (monthly report emails, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Diagnostic Alerts, and Proactive Alerts), Marketplace (offers and experiences from favorite brands and merchants), Cadillac Smart Driver (improve driving skill, earn potential insurance discounts), and myCadillac Mobile App (explore owner’s manual, find a dealer, schedule service, and more).

OnStar Basic (free for five years) included remote start, unlock/lock and sound horn/flash lights from the myCadillac app.

Standard safety features and equipment included Front Pedestrian Braking (below 50 mph), Automatic Emergency Braking (below 50 mph), Passenger Sensing System (front passenger), knee air bags, front seat-mounted side-impact air bags, front and rear head-curtain air bags, Rear Park Assist, HD Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guidelines, LED Reflective Windshield Collision Alert (flashing-red alert), Forward Collision Alert (also following too closely), LATCH system, and Safety Alert Seat (seat-bottom pulses).

Additional technology was included in a Driver Awareness Plus Package ($800): Rear Cross Traffic Alert, IntelliBeam auto high-beam headlights, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

Cadillac CT4’s distinctive style is designed to draw attention, and the athletic driving experience is unrivaled.

The cabin is understated, functional, comfortable for all passengers, and well equipped.

Delivered price for my Cadillac CT4 V-Series, including $4,425 in options and $995 destination charges, was $50,910.

The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.