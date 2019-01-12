Situation Normal: Max Chaos

Sometime in the near future, say within the next 50 years, scientists will find ways to tame the climate so well that every major city in the world has an average temperature of 69 degrees every day and exactly the right amount of rain to grow crops for all humanity and plants for our landscaping — but without creating mud for our pets to drag into the house. The oil age will end, not for a lack of oil, but simply because the price of solar panels will fall so much that our homes’ and electric cars’ electricity costs will be just barely over zip. Our subscription cable TV will cover all entertainment and news, plus special interest documentaries, with over 3,000 channels, and yet there still won’t be anything worth watching most nights.