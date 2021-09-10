Dallas Cowboys coach: NFL referees got offensive pass interference non-call right

Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin came up with the biggest reception of the game in the Buccaneers’ 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night. Replays show he may have pushed off a defender to make the catch that set up the game-winning field goal. AP

Ripping an NFL official is almost as challenging as criticizing a politician, but in the case of a potentially controversial call in the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener the crew got it right.

Even the head coach of the Cowboys agreed.

After the Dallas Cowboys took a 29-28 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, there was one small challenge remaining.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady had one timeout, and 1:24 remaining to win the game.

For the next few plays it actually looked like the Cowboys defense was going to hold, and they were going to leave Tampa with a win no one expected.

On 2nd-and-10 from the Cowboys’ 42-yard line with 24 seconds remaining, Brady hit a streaking receiver Chris Godwin down the left sideline for a 24-yard reception.

Of course this happens. It’s Tom Brady.

Apparently offensive pass interference is no longer a penalty in 2021 pic.twitter.com/K5fpGmQel3 — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) September 10, 2021

Replays showed that Godwin may have been guilty of using his left forearm to push Cowboys’ defensive back Jourdan Lewis to create the separation needed to make the catch. Lewis fell down as Godwin made the catch, and ran out of bounds at the Cowboys’ 18-yard line.

It also looked like Lewis may have been losing his balance, and was merely guilty of selling the contact to draw the penalty.

The play was close, but it just didn’t go the Cowboys’ way.

It was Brady’s last completion of the game, and it was the play that the Bucs needed to set up the game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining to win, 31-29.

“I didn’t have a good look at it. It’s football,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. “It comes down to tight plays in the game. If it’s ticky-tack, I think we’re better off [not calling it].

“I would have taken the call. I’m not going to pick the flag up. Holding penalties in crunch time, I think it has to be a real foul there.”

Amen and amen.

Normally in these instances if a coach disagrees with such a call he will make a passive aggressive comment, or be openly critical without fear of being fined by the NFL.

Cowboys fans with a decent memory, which are basically all of them, don’t have a hard time going into their Bank of Pain and Disgust to recall a similar play that, again, didn’t go their way.

In the Cowboys’ 2020 season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles, at a pivotal point in the game receiver Michael Gallup was called for offensive pass interference against defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

It looked like it should have been a no-call, as both players were hand fighting on the play. But Ramsey sold the call, and the penalty wiped out a 47-yard reception by Gallup. The Cowboys would go on to lose, 20-17.

That was a penalty that should not have been called, just like the one that was not called on Thursday night.