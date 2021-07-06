Dallas city leaders botch dunk to entice Luka Doncic to stay with Mavericks | Opinion

Dallas city leaders had the best of intentions to secure selfies and autographs from the one of the best basketball players in the world, and then blew the layup.

On Tuesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins successfully led an effort to approve a resolution that made 7/6 as “Luka Doncic Day.”

Securing potential free agents of our local sports teams has now transitioned from the responsibility of the GMs and owners into the palms of our civic leaders.

The resolution is a nice, empty, grandstanding gesture that will soon be lost because of clueless timing either by the honorable Judge Jenkins himself, or his staffers who don’t know Luka Doncic is a basketball player and not a piece of heavy machinery that cuts granite.

With the specter of NBA free agency looming, and thus Luka escaping to the Pacific Ocean where he can join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Kawhi Leonard, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, we can’t get ahead of enticing Luka to stay soon enough.

From that perspective, Luka Doncic Day is a win and behalf of all of us who like to watch Luka Doncic play for the Dallas Mavericks, we appreciate the efforts of the honorable Judge Judy ... Jenkins, sorry.

Judge Jenkins just needed to think this one through before powering through on July 6.

A.) Someone on Jenkins’ staff should have said, “Judge, sir, it goes without saying you look absolutely fantastic, but, maybe we can do this on July 7?”

Luka Doncic Day on 7/7 is a little cuter, and more timely, than Luka Doncic Day on 7/6.

Doncic’s jersey No. is 77. Think of the photo op possibilities.

Did someone in the entire office not know this, or is the July 7 docket just that crowded with “Kristaps Porzingis Day,” and “Kyle Gibson Day” motions?

Or ... maybe Jenkins didn’t want to interfere with the “Mac Engel Day” motion? July 7 is my birthday, and I’ll be, uh, 32. Yes, 32 is what we’re going with this year. (And I accept cash, check, PayPal, Venmo, Bitcoin, Dogecoin or whatever version of crypto we’re on now. You know what — that’s not right. No checks.)

B.) Maybe wait to do this when Doncic is ... I don’t know ... in town.

Doncic isn’t even on this continent.

Doncic is now across the pond after he carried his Slovenian national basketball team into the 2021 Summer Olympics with a win over Lithuania in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Today, July 6, is Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County #MFFLs ! https://t.co/Rn2c1AeI7q — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 6, 2021

Again, did someone in that entire office crammed with #MFFLrs not know this?

The official motion prepared by senior policy advisor Shay Cathey and recommended by Clay Jenkins, says, “Be it resolved and ordered that the Dallas County Commissioners Court does hereby salute Dallas Maverick Luka Dončić for becoming the youngest player in history to make All-NBA first team twice.”

And we thought our city leaders were wasting time.

The following page of this motion includes seven uses of the word “Whereas” as introductions to Doncic’s achievements that read like they were copy-paste entries plucked from the Dallas Mavericks’ book of season highlights.

No judgment. Copy-paste has always been a friend.

Also included in the motion, “Now, anywhere you go across the world, you will see people wearing Dallas across their chests.”

An obvious shot at Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

The best news coming out of the Luka Doncic Day motion is that the judge did not take this opportunity to shove in a “Whereas all Dallas County residents are required to wear masks until further notified.”

When spelled out on a page, what Doncic has done both on the court and the off the court, in terms of his charitable efforts, do merit distinction.

Luka was unfairly billed as the heir to Dirk Nowitzki, and he’s actually doing it.

“Today we congratulate him on his accomplishments and look forward to more exciting years to come,” the motion reads.

It should have just added, “Now please don’t leave us.”

A Luka Doncic Day feels right.

Just do it on July 7, and when he’s in town.