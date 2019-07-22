‘Buyer Beware’ the latest in TCU’s Trevone Boykin’s sad story

Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested March 28, 2018, on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Once a Heisman hopeful who warmed so many homes and hearts with his relationship with a young Iowa State fan, the story of former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin continues to only grow worse.

That TCU and the support staff were able to guide Boykin through five years of college, and he earned his degree, without incident until the night before his final game was a feat of willpower, and persistence.

He was an example of the positive power of college athletics; that if you give a kid a chance, work with him, he can make a better life for himself and potentially future generations. It can work.

But once they leave, they are on their own and ... then ... Trevone Boykin can happen:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Boykin has taken to selling merchandise, including some of his own game-worn items, on social media via Twitter and Instagram. Then, according to some consumers, after he receives the money he’s not sending the items and promptly “ghosts” the buyer.

The latest example has made the rounds on the popular TCU fan site, “KillerFrogs” where readers complained that they had been scammed.

A while back a reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, made a similar complaint to me via email.

“In a nutshell, Trevone and myself began talking on a social media site and he agreed to sell me one of his game worn TCU jerseys for $250,” he wrote. “We had a good conversation and he even was sending me photos of NFL jerseys that had been given to him from other players that he was selling for $450 to ask if any of my friends would be interested.”

The consumer was a TCU fan, and alum, and looked up Boykin’s Venmo history. It was positive, so he sent Boykin the money.

“Fast-forward two months later and five or so back and forth conversations asking when he would ship the jersey to me he has stopped responding completely,” the reader wrote. “I even had somebody that he knows from college that lives in the Dallas area reach out to him saying he would meet up with him to grab it for me and he ignored them as well.

“Regardless, a former NFL QB and one of my favorite college players back in the day has scammed me and I have evidence that he has taking his con game to a different level. He is advertising on his twitter account dogs for $5K, luxury purses, Rolexes, and a bunch of other expensive items and I believe that he needs to be exposed so others do not fall prey to him.”

When I first heard of this, I reached out to some TCU people who know Boykin and told them this was out there. A few administrators were familiar with the allegations.

Then I completely forgot about it until a colleague sent me the link of new complaints on the site, KillerFrogs. The latest is a claim that he sold his Peach Bowl jersey for $2,000 but did not send the actual item to the buyer.

Efforts to reach Boykin again have been unsuccessful, and this latest development is not surprising but it is sad.

This is the “fifth anniversary” of Boykin’s glorious year where TCU finished 12-1, won the Peach Bowl, and finished the season ranked third in the nation.

Today, Boykin is dealing with this, among other issues; one of his former receivers from that team, Kolby Listenbee, recently settled a lawsuit against the school, and coach Gary Patterson, for “abusive behaviors” that he claimed hurt his pro career that basically ended before it started.

It’s not a coincidence that Boykin and Listenbee, as a tandem, made some public appearances on behalf of, you guessed it, a local strip club.

Boykin is a 25-year-old man who has a college degree and is one of the most beloved football players in the history of TCU. While his NFL success was a long shot, he forever would have had some support of the TCU community to use.

That’s not entirely gone, but close.

In March 2018, he was indicted on a felony charge of allegedly breaking his girlfriend’s jaw. On June 21, he was arrested for aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon, and tampering with a witness.

People arrested for DV don’t exactly draw a lot of support.

The Seahawks had cut him after the felony charge. He had had a lesser charge of an incident in Dallas earlier in his NFL career that the Seahawks dealt with because they liked him, and they loved his arm.

Not that it matters, but the NFL suspended Boykin one game.

Only days before his arrest in June, he was scheduled to participate in the XFL’s open tryout at Maverick Stadium in Arlington. He did not show because of a recent injury and, per people with the league, his agent had told them that the case was about to be “handled.”

The implication was that Boykin would participate in one of the league’s other open tryout camps. The XFL, which plans to launch in 2020, has taken a hard stance in that no players with domestic violence charges will be signed.

Boykin’s minuscule pro chances are gone, and now he must start to live out the rest of his life without ball. Maybe, eventually, this all works out positively.

Just don’t buy anything from him online.