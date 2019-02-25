Youth coaches suspended for fighting another example of how parents need to grow up

The following story is too dumb, pathetic and sad to be anything other than true.

Two male coaches were suspended by the YMCA for a physical altercation during a boys’ basketball game in Benbrook on Feb. 9.

The game consisted of 6 year old boys.

Benbrook police officers were called to the scene during the game when one of the assistant coaches called the authorities. No arrests were made.





The YMCA said both coaches are not eligible to coach YMCA games for one year.

Attempts to reach the respective coaches were unsuccessful.

Again, it bears repeating that this was a youth basketball game. Between 6-year old kids.





The YMCA issued the following statement: “An unfortunate incident occurred at one of our YMCA youth basketball games involving two volunteer coaches. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior at the Y and this situation was remedied immediately.





“Youth Sports at the Y are the starting point for many kids to learn about becoming and staying active, and developing healthy habits they’ll carry with them throughout their lives. And the benefits are far greater than just physical health. Whether it’s gaining the confidence that comes from learning a new skill or building the positive relationships that lead to good sportsmanship and teamwork, participating in sports at the Y is about helping our kids reach their full potential.”

A video of the incident was taken by an observer from the stands at the Benbrook YMCA. A YMCA employee filmed the incident as well.





There was a disagreement about how physical one team was playing. An assistant coach called the police shortly after the incident started.





The two coaches were in a heated argument for several seconds when one of the men pushed the other and connected to his jaw with an open hand. At this point, other men intervened in an attempt to keep the two coaches from further engaging.





A little boy can be seen coming up behind the coach who had been hit, and struck him in the backside.





The whole “ordeal” lasted about 30 seconds before people successfully separated the two coaches.





As the coach who originally hit the other coach was being guided/pushed to the exit, he can be heard repeatedly yelling to the other coach, “Outside! Outside! Outside!”

The game was canceled.

A police report was made by one of the two officers who arrived on the scene.

The report included the following, “(Assistant coach Michael) Morton was concerned about how physical the other team was playing. Morton and a coach (b/m) for the opponents team began arguing back and forth over how players were pushing and elbowing.

“The opposing coach began cussing at Morton as they approached each other. Parents and other coaches began attempting to separate the two. While being pushed away the opposing coach hit Morton on the left side of his face with an open hand. The opposing coach then swung at Morton with a closed fist but did not make contact. Morton and the coach were separated and the game was canceled. Morton was not injured but was upset over being slapped. He did not want to pursue a criminal offense.”

Having coached, and watched, my kids’ games for several years now, I know why people lose their minds. It’s your kid; logic, reason and rational thinking, are too often checked at the door.

Nonetheless, the adults continue to be the kids at too many youth sporting events. This type of behavior is embarrassing. It’s embarrassing for the kids. It’s embarrassing for the adults.

A woman who organizes and runs an organization that provides and organizes officials for youth sporting events in Fort Worth said she routinely runs low on referees, not because people don’t want the work but rather they simply are sick of the parents.

Any time you think, “I’m not that guy” ask a trusted voice and check. You may just be “that guy.”

That guy who embarrasses themselves, their team, their kids, and winds up with the police on the scene.