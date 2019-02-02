Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Feb. 2, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Saturday’s daytime performances of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 2, 2019.
13th Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 82 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Foxtrot. 2 (tie), Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, MN, and Hunter Carter, Athens, Texas, 76. 3, Jeff Johnson, Tulsa, Okla., 66.
Steer Wrestling: (three times) 1, Jake Fulton, Rosebud, S.D., 4.4 seconds. 2, Garrett Poston, Winnsboro, Texas, 4.9. 3, Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, 6.5.
Team Roping: 1, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.4 seconds. 2, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 5.5. 3, Garett Chick, Salado, Texas, and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 6.2. 4, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 6.9.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (three rides) 1, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 73.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Yellow Fizz. 2, Tyrel Larsen, Weatherford, Okla., 73. 3, Rhett Fanning, Martin, S.D., 66.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 9.3 seconds. 2, Bailey Moore, Joplin, Mo., and Ross Tucker, Archer City, Texas, 10.2 each. 4, Cody McCartney, Ottawa Lakes, Mich., 10.4.
Barrel Racing: 1, Sydney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, 16.60 seconds. 2, Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark., 16.86. 3, Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla., 16.93. 4, Jackie Jatzlau, Giddings, Texas, 16.99.
Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, 84.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s #5. 2, Wyatt Edwards, Sulphur, Okla., 77.5.
14th Performance
Bareback Riding: (three rides) 1, Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., 84 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Sweet Medicine. 2, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 75.5. 3, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 74.
Steer Wrestling: (three times) 1, Logan Gledhill, Huntsville, Texas, 6.2 seconds. 2, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., 6.9. 3, Craig Weisgerber, Ponoka, Alberta, 12.7.
Team Roping: 1, Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 6.8. 3, Keith Hanna, Henryville, Ind., and Corey Barnett, Scottsburg, Ind., 7.4. 4, Marcus Battaglia, Dallas, Texas, and Bronc Boehnlein, Riverside, Calif., 12.2.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (one ride) 1, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s A33.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Mason Carter, Checotah, Okla., 10.3 seconds. 2, Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo., 13.5. 3, Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla., 14.0. 4, Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 23.3.
Barrel Racing: 1, Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., 16.60 seconds. 2, Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas, 16.63. 3, Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 16.74. 4, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 16.87.
Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Tom Patrick, Loveland, Colo., 78 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Wing Man.
Current Leaders
Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 3, Tyler Johnson, Burneyville, Okla., 83.5. 4 (tie), Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., and Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 82 each. 6, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 79.5. (second round) 1 (tie), Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Plastic Fantastic and Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., on Frontier Rodeo’s Sweet Medicine, 84 points each. 3 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 83.5 each. 5, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. 6, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo., 82. (third round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sunrise. 2, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 82. 3, Bourgeois, 81.5. 4, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 78.5. 5 (tie), Travis Chapman, Bastrop, La., and Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 78. (total on three) 1, Feild, 245 points. 2, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 235. 3 (tie), Foss and McGeHee, 233.5 each. 5, Moore, 232. 6, Wyatt Bloom, Bozeman, Mont., 231.5
Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5 seconds. 2 (tie), Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6 each. 4, Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., 5, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 4.0. 6, Cade Austin Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 4.1. (total on two) 1 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 seconds each. 3, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 4. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.2. 5, Boots, 9.3. 6, Brandon Harrison, Port Arthur, Texas, 9.9.
Team Roping: (first round) 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0 seconds. 2, Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 5.3. 3 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; and Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.4 each. 5, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 5.5. 6 (tie), Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz.; Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas; and Brye Crites, Afton, Okla., and Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., 5.8. (second round)
1, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.8. 3, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 4, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 5.0. 5, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. 6, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.2. (total on two) 1, Sherwood and Worley, 10.6 seconds. 2, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4. 4, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 12.1. 5, Ty Bach, Millsap, Texas, and Trey Johnson, Weatherford, Texas, 13.3. 6, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 13.8.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 84.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Golden Glow. 2, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 3, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 4, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82, 5, (tie) Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 81.5. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Thurston, 84. 4 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, 82.5. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Gordon, 166. 4, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 164. 5 (tie), Sonnier and Casper, 160.5.
Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3 (tie), Clint Cooper and Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.7 each. 5, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corinne, Utah, 9.0. 6, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 9.1. (total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, 17.1. 3, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 17.1. 4, Caudle, 19.1. 5, Ross Tucker, Archer City, Texas, 19.2. 6, Smith, 19.8.
Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.22 seconds. 2, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48. 3, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49. 4, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53. 5 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58.
Bull Riding: (first round) 1,
Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. 4, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5. 5, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 80.5. 6 (tie0, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, and Wyatt Edwards, Sulphur, Okla., 77.5. (second round) 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash. 2, Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 84.5. 3 (tie), Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., and Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., 83 each. 5, Moore, 82. 6, Cullen Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fla., 81. (total on two) 1, Moore, 162.5. 2, Askey, 160. 3, Duncan, 158. 4, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5, 5, Bowen, 155. (on one) 6, Mason, 89.
