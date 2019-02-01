Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Feb. 1, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Friday’s performances of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 1, 2019.
11th Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, 84 points on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Plastic Fantastic. 2, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo., 82. 3, Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas, 81. 4, Wyatt Bloom, Bozeman, Mont., 80.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 4.6 seconds. 2, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., 4.9. 3, Dakota Stermer, Pilot Point, Texas, 7.3. 4, Ace Campbell, Whitesboro, Texas, 11.5.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Team Roping: 1, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.4 seconds. 2, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 5.5. 3, Garett Chick, Salado, Texas, and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 6.2. 4, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 6.9.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 80 points on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Who Knows. 2, Garrett Buckley, Craig, Colo., 75. 3 (tie), Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo., and Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 74 each.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.7 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 9.1. 3, Blair Burk, Durant, Okla., 10.0. 4, Cooper Raley, Brenham, Texas, 11.2.
Barrel Racing: 1, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.22 seconds. 2, Kylar Terlip, Frontenac, Kan., 16.65. 3, Halyn Lide, Stephenville, Texas, 16.91. 4, Mindy Goemmer, Battle Mountain, Nev., 16.93.
Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., 72 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s #480.
12th Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 82 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Happy Hour. 2, Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas, 76. 3, Hunter Brasfield, Delta, Colo., 75. 4, Wyatt Bloom, Bozeman, Mont., 74.5.
Steer Wrestling: (three times) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6 seconds. 2, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 5.4. 3, Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 6.2.
Team Roping: 1, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 5.0 seconds. 2, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 5.8. 3, Garett Chick, Salado, Texas, and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 8.7. 4, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 13.0.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (three rides) 1 (tie), Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, on United Pro Rodeo’s Poke-a-dot and Aaron Lide, Odessa, Texas, on United Pro Rodeo’s Devils Wish, 78 points each. 3, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 76.
Tie-Down Roping: 1 (tie), Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, and Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif., 12.1 seconds each. 3 (tie), Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., and Case Swor, Winnie, Texas, 12.3.
Barrel Racing: 1, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 16.67 seconds. 2, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, 16.76. 3, Suzanne Brooks, Seminole, Okla., 16.83. 4, DeAnna Critton, Jensen, Utah, 16.91.
Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., 83 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Wilder. 2, Laine Vicaro, Hammond, La., 75
Current Leaders
Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 3, Tyler Johnson, Burneyville, Okla., 83.5. 4, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 82. 5, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 79.5. 6 (tie), Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., and Wyatt Bloom, Bozeman, Mont., 77. (second round) 1, Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, 84 points on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Plastic Fantastic. 2 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 83.5 each. 4, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. 5, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo., 82. 6, Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas, 81. (third round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sunrise. 2, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 82. 3, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. 4, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 78.5. 5 (tie), Travis Chapman, Bastrop, La., and Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 78. (total on three) 1, Feild, 245 points. 2, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 235. 3 (tie), Foss and McGeHee, 233.5 each. 5, Moore, 232. 6, Bloom, 231.5
Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5 seconds. 2, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 3.6. 3, Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., 4, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 4.0. 5, Cade Austin Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 4.1. 6, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 4.2. (total on two) 1 tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 seconds each. 3, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 4. Lewis, 9.2. 5, Boots, 9.3. 6, Brandon Harrison, Port Arthur, Texas, 9.9.
Team Roping: (first round) 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0 seconds. 2 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; and Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.4 each. 4, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 5.5. 5 (tie), Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz.; Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas; and Brye Crites, Afton, Okla., and Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., 5.8. (second round)
1, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 4.8. 3, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 4, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 5.0. 5, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. 6, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.2. (total on two) 1, Sherwood and Worley, 10.6 seconds. 2, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4. 4, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 12.1. 5, Ty Bach, Millsap, Texas, and Trey Johnson, Weatherford, Texas, 13.3. 6, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 13.8.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 84.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Golden Glow. 2, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 3, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 4, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82, 5, (tie) Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 81.5. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2, Thurston, 84. 3 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, 82.5. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Gordon, 166. 4, Hay, 164. 5 (tie), Sonnier and Casper, 160.5.
Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3 (tie), Clint Cooper and Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.7 each. 5, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corinne, Utah, 9.0. 6, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 9.1. (total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, 17.1. 3, Caudle, 19.1. 4, Smith, 19.8. 5 (tie), Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, and Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 20.0.
Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.22 seconds. 2, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48. 3, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49. 4, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53. 5 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58.
Bull Riding: (first round) 1,
Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. 3, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5. 4, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 80.5. 5, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 77.5. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 78. (second round) 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash. 2, Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 84.5. 3 (tie), Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., and Dustin Bowen, Fredericksburg, Pa., 83 each. 5, Moore, 82. 6, Cullen Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fla., 81. (total on two) 1, Moore, 162.5. 2, Askey, 160. 3, Duncan, 158. 4, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5, 5, Bowen, 155. (on one) 6, Mason, 89.
Comments