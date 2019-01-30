Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Jan. 30, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Wednesday’s performance of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 30, 2019.
Ninth Performance
Bareback Riding: 1, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 78.5 points on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Minnie Pearl. 2 (tie), Travis Chapman, Bastrop, La., and Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 78. 4, Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., 74.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 3.6 seconds. 2, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 4.6. 3 (tie), Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., and Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 4.9.
Team Roping: 1, Brye Crites, Afton, Okla., and Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., 5.8 seconds. 2, Will Clark, Erin, Tenn., and Tanner Ward, Wister, Okla., 6.6. 3, Ty Bach, Millsap, Texas, and Trey Johnson, Weatherford, Texas, 7.8. 4, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 13.8.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1 (tie), Parker Fleet, Axtell, Texas, on Silver Creek Rodeo’s Birthday Stuff and Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Cherokee Moon, 79.5 points each. 3, Curtis Garton, Boxholm, Iowa, 76. 4, Mason Laviolette, Rayne, La., 73.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Legend Mills, Quitman, Ark., 9.5 seconds. 2, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 10.0. 3, Dalton Dunham, Clarksville, Texas, 11.2. 4, Kody Mahaffney, Sweetwater, Texas, 13.0.
Barrel Racing: 1, Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58 seconds. 2, Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Okla., 16.74. 3, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 16.77. 4, Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, N.M., 16.84.
Bull Riding: (no qualified rides)
Current Leaders
Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 3, Tyler Johnson, Burneyville, Okla., 83.5. 4, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 82. 5, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 79.5. 6, Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 77. (second round) 1 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Night Lizard and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s River Bugs, 83.5 points each. 3, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. 3, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 80.5. 5, BoDell Jessen, Altamont, Utah, 78.5. 6, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 77.5. (third round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sunrise. 2, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. 3, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 78.5. 4 (tie), Travis Chapman, Bastrop, La., and Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 78. 6, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 77. (total on three) 1, Feild, 245 points. 2, Ratliff, 235. 3, Moore, 232. 4, Hansen, 231. 5, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 227.5. 6, Bourgeois, 223.
Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5 seconds. 2, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 3.6. 3, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 4.0. 4, Cade Austin Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 4.1. 5 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 4.5. (total on two) 1 (tie), Melvin and Theriot, 8.6 seconds. 3, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 4. Boots, 9.3. 5, Brandon Harrison, Port Arthur, Texas, 9.9. 6, Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 11.7.
Team Roping: (first round) 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.4. 3 (tie), Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz.; Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas; and Brye Crites, Afton, Okla., and Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., 5.8. 6, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 6.3. (second round)
1, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. 4, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.2. 5, (tie) Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas, and Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., and Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 5.6. (total on two) 1, Sherwood and Worley, 10.6 seconds. 2, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4. 3, Simpson and Davison, 12.1. 4, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 13.8. 5, Egusquiza and Koontz, 15.2. 6, Twister Glen Vinson, Hawley, Texas, and Michael Tash, Dinwiddie, Va., 17.5.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 84.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Golden Glow. 2, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 3, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 4, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82, 5, (tie) Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 81.5. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2, Thurston, 84. 3 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, 82.5. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Gordon, 166. 4, Hay, 164. 5 (tie), Sonnier and Casper, 160.5.
Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3, Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. 4, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corinne, Utah, 9.0. 5, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 9.2. 6, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 9.4. (total on two) 1, Caudle, 19.1 seconds. 2, Smith, 19.8. 3 (tie), Lewis and Santos, 20.0. 5, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 20.6. 6, Reno Gonzales, Scott, La. 21.6.
Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48 seconds. 2, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49. 3, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53. 4 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58. 6, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 16.62.
Bull Riding: (first round) 1,
Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. 3, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5. 4, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 80.5. 5, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 77.5. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 78. (second round) 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash. 2, Moore, 82. 3, Cullen Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fla., 81. 4, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 80.5. 5, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 79.5. 6, Ty Wallace, Colbran, Colo., 79. (total on two) 1, Moore, 162.5. 2, Askey, 160. 3, Duncan, 158. 4, Williams, 156.5 (on one) 5, Mason, 89, 6, Campbell, 87.5.
