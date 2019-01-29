Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo results: Jan. 29, 2019

The following are unofficial results from Tuesday’s performance of the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 29, 2019.

Eighth Performance Bareback Riding: 1, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Rea; Emotion. 2, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 80.5. 3, Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 77. 4, Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., 72.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5 seconds. 2, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 4.0. 3, Logan McDonald, Hemingord, Neb., 6.0. 4, Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 6.2.

Team Roping: (three times) 1, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss, and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 9.4. 3, Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore., and Evan Arnold, Stephenville, Texas, 20.0.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Sky Fall. 2, Jake Finlay, Goodiwindi, Australia, 80. 3, Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, B.C., 79.5. 4, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 69.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corinne, Utah, 9.0 seconds. 2, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 9.5. 3, Reno Gonzales, Scott, La., 10.4, 4, Justin Hindman, Peaster, Texas, 12.8.

Barrel Racing: 1, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53 seconds. 2, Alex Lang, Harper, Texas, 16.69. 3, Nicole Love, Morton, Miss., 16.83. 4, Kylan Shaw, Nacodoches, Texas, 17.09.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 80.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Undercover. 2, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 79.5. 3, Justin Rickard, Nuevo, Calif., 78.5.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit. 2, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 3, Tyler Johnson, Burneyville, Okla., 83.5. 4, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 82. 5, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 79.5. 6, Trey Moore III, Anniston, Ala., 77. (second round) 1 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Night Lizard and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, on Championship Pro Rodeo’s River Bugs, 83.5 points each. 3, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. 3, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 80.5. 5, BoDell Jessen, Altamont, Utah, 78.5. 6, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 77.5. (third round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sunrise. 2, Waylon Guy Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 81.5. 3, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 77. 4, Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, and Paden Hurst, Cypress, Texas, 74. 6, Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, Sask., 73.5. (total on three) 1, Field, 245 points. 2, Ratliff, 235. 3, Maines, 227.5 points. 4, Bourgeois, 223. 5, Hurst, 217. 6, Barrington, 213.5.

Steer Wrestling: (first round winners) 1, Brandon Harrison, Port Arthur, Texas, 3.7 seconds, $5,753. 2, Josh Clark, Warner, Okla., 3.8, $5,002. 3 (tie), Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev.; Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas; and Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 3.9, $3,502 each. 6, Brendan Laye, Consort, Alberta, 4.0, 2001. 7 (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss.; Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., and Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, $584. (second round) 1, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5 seconds. 2, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 4.0. 3, Cade Austin Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 4.1. 4 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 4.5. 6, Hank Filippini, Battle Mountain, Nev., 4.9. (total on two) 1 (tie), Melvin and Theriot, 8.6 seconds. 3, Boots, 9.3. 4, Harrison, 9.9. 5, Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 11.7. 6, Logan McDonald, Hemingford, Neb., 14.9.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.4. 3, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 5.8. 4, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 6.3. 5, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 6.5. 6, Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas, 6.8. (second round) 1, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.1. 4, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 5.2. 5, (tie) Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas, and Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., and Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 5.6. (total on two) 1, Sherwood and Worley, 10.6 seconds. 2, Riley and Brady Minor, 11.4. 3, Simpson and Davison, 12.1. 4, Brandon Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., and Steve Northcott, Odessa, Texas, 13.8. 5, Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 15.2. 6, Twister Glen Vinson, Hawley, Texas, and Michael Tash, Dinwiddie, Va., 17.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 84.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Golden Glow. 2, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 3, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 83.5. 4, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82, 5, (tie) Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., and Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 81.5. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Rock Bottle. 2, Thurston, 84. 3 (tie), Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, and Colt Gordon, 82.5. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 82. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Gordon, 166. 4, Hay, 164. 5 (tie), Sonnier and Casper, 160.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round winners) 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.0 seconds, $6,413. 2, Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.2, $5,576. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.4, $4,322 each. 5 (tie), Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., and Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 8.5, $2,648.70 each. 7, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 8.8, $1,394. 8, (tie) Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, and Ross Tucker, Archer City, Texas, 9.0, $279 each. (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3, Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. 4, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corinne, Utah, 9.0. 5, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 9.2. 6, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 9.4. (total on two) 1, Caudle, 19.1 seconds. 2, Smith, 19.8. 3 (tie), Lewis and Santos, 20.0. 5, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 20.6. 6, Reno Gonzales, Scott, La. 21.6.

Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48 seconds. 2, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49. 3, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53. 4, Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., 16.58. 5, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 16.62. 6, Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, 16.64.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s King Herod. 2, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. 3, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 82.5. 4, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 80.5. 5, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 77.5. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 78. (second round) 1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Johnny Cash. 2, Moore, 82. 3, Cullen Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fla., 81. 4, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 80.5. 5, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 79.5. 6, Ty Wallace, Colbran, Colo., 79. (total on two) 1, Moore, 162.5. 2, Askey, 160. 3, Duncan, 158. 4, Williams, 156.5 (on one) 5, Mason, 89, 6, Campbell, 87.5.